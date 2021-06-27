- A former minster believes recent floods are the cause of bad behavior

- Daniel Ohene Agyekum says attempts to check flooding always get threatened

- The floods at Kumasi has cost lives and property

Former Ghana Ambassador to the United States, Daniel Ohene Agyekum, has blamed Ghana’s many flooding situation on bad attitudes on the part of citizens.

Reacting to the recent floods at Kumasi which led to the death of some and displacement of many others, Daniel Ohene Agyekum lamented that “everyone is sleeping. Including politicians and residents”.

Kumasi Floods: Blame bad behaviour, not government - Former US Ambassador to Ghana (Photo: Getty Images)

Source: UGC

“Politicians and technocrats are all sleeping on the job. When the right things are being done for the people of Kumasi, there is always political hands that will try and stop you or threaten not to vote for you,” he said on Nyira FM in Kumasi.

Heavy Saturday rains in Accra left large parts of the capital inundated. The precincts of Kasoa, Teshie and East Legon have been the worst affected with heavy traffic and flooded homes.

The effect of the 5-hour rainfall is yet to be felt as pictures and videos on social media shows flooding of huge magnitude across various parts of the city.

So far, the Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of more heavy rains in the coming days as the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) appeal to households living at flood-prone areas to evacuate to higher grounds.

In other news

The much anticipated match between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak has ended with the Phobians winning the day by a goal to nil.

The Accra Giants are therefore in a wide lead on the league title in 11 years after defeating their arch rivals in what many consider a tough match.

Both teams were level on 56 points ahead of Sunday's match at the Accra Sports Stadium but the defeat of the Porcupines, who were second-placed, means Hearts have now taken a three-point lead.

Hearts of Oak now have 59 points from 31 matches while Kotoko have 56 points after the same number of matches played

Build-up to the game

General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil, has declared his support for Accra Hearts of Oak ahead of the super clash on Sunday, June 27.

This old video of the pastor has been fetched by die-hard fans of the Accra-based football club as they gear up in confidence ahead of the match against Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

“I don’t like the English Premier League and it is because I am a Ghanaian and I like Accra Hearts of Oak; until the bones are rotten,” Pastor Mensa Otabil confidently announced amid cheers from his congregation.

Meanwhile, singer, Kuami Eugene, has replied the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram – Sam George, over his performance at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Sam George, believes it will be inappropriate for singer, Kuami Eugene to perform at the Accra Sports Stadium during the Hearts Versus Kotoko match on Sunday, June 27.

But taking to his Twitter page, Kuami Eugene called for calm explaining it is a game of love after all.

There is confirmation that Hiplife singer will be opening the competitive game between both teams of the Ghana Premier League. But Same George says Kuami Eugene must opt for performing at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi or on the Asante Kotoko bus enroute Accra.

Source: Yen