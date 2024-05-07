There is some friction between the Office of the Special Prosecutor and the Economic and Organised Crime Office over the prosecution of Cecilia Dapaah

The special prosecutor’s office believes EOCO is showcasing a lack of interest in pursuing alleged corruption from the former minister

US law enforcement agency FBI is also investigating the embattled former sanitation minister

The Office of the Special Prosecutor and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) are at odds over the investigation of alleged corruption by former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah.

The special prosecutor’s office forwarded its docket on the former minister to EOCO for onward action, but EOCO’s Executive Director, Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah, said steps were being taken to return the docket.

EOCO’s Executive Director, Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah and Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyabeng. Source: EOCO Ghana/Ministry of Information

The special prosecutor’s office, however, believes EOCO is showcasing a lack of interest in probing the money laundering charges levelled against the minister.

The Director of Strategy, Research, and Communications at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), Samuel Darko, told Citi News that EOCO did not have the appetite to prosecute Dapaah.

He further urged EOCO not to blame the special prosecutor’s office for how the case was being handled.

He also rejected claims that the OSP had cleared the former minister because no investigation had been concluded.

What has the Attorney General said about the case?

The Attorney General said a request by the special prosecutor's office to initiate a money laundering probe was unjustified.

The assessment followed a request for advice from the Economic and Organised Crime Office.

The office of the Attorney General also said that in the absence of any criminal issues associated with the properties of the politician, there is no basis for the investigation of money laundering.

Background to the scandal

Dapaah faced public scrutiny for alleged corruption after losing $1 million, €300,000, and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis said to have been stolen by her house helps. The scandal eventually led to her resignation.

Investigators reportedly tracked $5 million GH¢48 million moving through Dapaah’s Prudential Bank accounts.

It was also reported that the special prosecutor found $590,000 and GH¢2.7 million in cash while searching Dapaah's Abelemkpe residence.

At a point, the special prosecutor seized her money and froze accounts estimated to total about GH¢2.83 million as part of the investigation into corruption and corruption-related activities.

US law enforcement agency FBI also joined the fray and began investigations into the embattled former sanitation minister.

A High Court later ordered the return of the seized assets of the former minister.

Mahama promises to prosecute Cecilia Dapaah

YEN.com.gh reported that former President John Mahama has pledged to reinvestigate alleged acts of corruption by former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah if he becomes President again.

The National Democratic Congress flagbearer’s assurance came after the Attorney General advised against money laundering investigations into Dapaah after she was found to have unexplained wealth.

"My government will reopen investigations into alleged acts of corruption and graft in the Cecelia Dapaah case,” Mahama tweeted.

