Richard Sky Says His Suit Against Anti-LGBT Bill Not A Declaration Of His Stance

Richard Dela Sky says his lawsuit attempting to block the passage of the Anti-LGBT bill is not a representation of his stance on the subject

He says his actions are merely based on the need to safeguard the Constitution and its provisions

He has urged Ghanaians to support him in his endeavour

Private legal practitioner Richard Dela Sky says his challenge to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill is not a representation of his personal opinion on homosexuality in Ghana.

He clarified that his suit against the controversial Anti-LGBT bill is rather a dedicated effort to safeguard the constitutional framework that governs the country and the strict adherence to the same.

According to him, the Anti-LGBT bill raises much concern about its possible infringement of the fundamental human rights and freedoms guaranteed to every citizen by the Constitution.

He added that his legal challenge is primarily based on the belief that every legislative process and the laws emanating therefrom must align with the constitutional mandates that guide the nation.

“It is imperative that we scrutinise and challenge any legislative action that appears to contravene the Constitution, to safeguard our democracy and the rights it guarantees to every citizen, regardless of their stance on any particular issue,” he stated.

Richard Sky further revealed he has established a think tank, Article II, to help him and other like-minded Ghanaians pursue this vision of safeguarding the constitution.

He urged Ghanaians to support him as he embarked on this “patriotic endeavour.”

Richard Sky urges Supreme Court to declare Anti-LGBT bill null and void

Richard Dela Sky has asked the court to declare the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill null and void and of no effect.

According to him, the bill violates several fundamental human rights and freedoms enshrined in the 1992 constitution expected for all Ghanaians to enjoy.

These rights include the right to privacy, the freedoms of speech and expression, of thought, of assembly and association as well as the right to information, among others.

He argued that while certain rights particular to the LGBT community are not enshrined in the Constitution, the Constitution also mandates that these rights be protected.

He said the bill violates the dignity of LGBT persons and all other persons mentioned in it and has thus urged the court to restrain President Akufo-Addo from assenting to the bill.

According to Richard Sky, should the president assent to the bill, it will directly breach the constitutional safeguards of the liberties and rights of Ghanaians.

President Akufo-Addo says he will not assent to Anti-LGBT bill

YEN.com.gh, earlier, reported that President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has indicated he will not assent to the controversial Anti-LGBTQ bill.

The president explained that he would wait for the Supreme Court to pass judgment on lawsuits challenging the bill.

Akufo-Addo spoke on the matter to members of the diplomatic corps at a New Year greetings event.

