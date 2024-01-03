President Akufo-Addo has ordered the suspension of a control revenue assurance contract in the petroleum sector

The contract was signed between Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML)

The shady contract is under scrutiny after an investigative report by The Fourth Estate

The president has also appointed the audit firm, KPMG, to scrutinise the transaction.

The Fourth Estate investigation questioned the impact of SML in the downstream petroleum sector. Source: Getty Images

The suspension was announced in a January 2 statement which inidcated that KPMG has been given two weeks to complete its audit.

The Finance Committee of Parliament on December 23, 2023, also recommended a suspension of all payments under the government’s contract with SML from 2024, pending a probe into the contract by Parliament.

The Fourth Estate investigation questioned the impact of SML in the downstream petroleum sector despite being awarded a 10-year $100 million contract.

SML admitted it was not performing the advertised services that claimed to tackle under-reporting, diversion and dilution.

The investigation also raised questions about malfeasance in the procurement process to award SML the contract.

The company has disputed the findings saying it's given a five year contract instead.

SML, after an investigative piece put together by the Fourth Estate in December 2023, debunked claims of being awarded a 10-year contract duration, insisting that it has been given a 5-year contract instead.

SML further dispelled claims that it takes $100 million annually from its contract.

Cecilia Dapaah corruption scandal

In a separate scandal, YEN.com.gh reported that former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah faced public scrutiny for alleged corruption after losing $1 million, €300,000, and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis said to have been stolen by her house helps. The scandal eventually led to her resignation.

Investigators also tracked $5 million GH¢48 million moving through Dapaah’s Prudential Bank accounts. It was also reported that the Special Prosecutor found $590,000 and GH¢2.7 million in cash while searching Dapaah's Abelemkpe residence.

At a point, the Special Prosecutor seized her money and froze accounts estimated to total about GH¢2.83 million as part of the ongoing investigation into corruption and corruption-related activities.

US law enforcement agency FBI also joined the fray and began investigations into the embattled former sanitation minister.

Source: YEN.com.gh