Member of Parliament for Tamale Central Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed says legislation should be passed requiring tertiary institutions to publish admission forms that equal the number of available spaces on their campuses.

He accused tertiary institutions of exploiting prospective students' desperation to gain higher education by selling more admission forms than available vacancies.

Source: Getty Images

This, he says, amounts to exploitation and should be discouraged.

Murtala stated that the practice is unheard of in other jurisdictions, hence his protest against it in Ghana.

He said this at the Public Accounts Committee session in Takoradi in the Western Region.

Murtala Mohammed, a member of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, accused Ghanaian tertiary institutions of forming a cabal to perpetuate the practice.

He urged his colleague members of parliament to join him in his protest against this exploitation.

He said the parliament should legislate to ensure that tertiary institutions do not have carte blanche to exploit prospective students' desires.

