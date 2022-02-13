The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, has been ranked the 12th best in Africa

The Kumasi-based school beat the University of Ghana, which placed 29th in the 2022 Best Global Universities rankings

The two schools emerged 587th and 916th, respectively, on the global front per the research findings

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, has been ranked the 12th best in Africa in the 2022 Best Global Universities rankings, Joy News reports.

The Kumasi-based university came ahead of the University of Ghana, UG, which placed 29th.

Per the research performance and ratings by members of the academic community across the world, KNUST and UG emerged 587th and 916th, respectively, globally.

Scores achieved in various fields

KNUST achieved 49.9 and ranked 484th in Social Sciences and Public Health. The school also secured the 277th spot in Clinical Medicine, with an overall score of 56.2.

According to findings from the research, the University of Ghana secured a global score of 41.4 but achieved a better score than KNUST in Social Sciences and Public Health with an overall point of 41.6, making it the 326th best globally.

In the field of Clinical Medicine, UG was ranked 566th, trailing behind its Kumasi-based competitor. None of Ghana’s public universities made it into the top 10.

Research indicators

The eighth annual USNews and World Report Global Universities rankings looked at other indicators such as global research reputation, regional research reputation, publications, books, conferences, and the number of publications among the 10 percent most cited.

The rankings were produced to provide insight into how universities compare globally.

The University of Cape Town in South Africa was ranked the first and best university in Africa and 109th globally.

UCC Ranks No 1 in Ghana after Beating KNUST

Not long ago, the University of Cape Coast was ranked the number one university in Ghana.

This is according to the 2022 Times Higher Education annual rankings. The report noted that for a university to be ranked in the World University Rankings, it must have published at least 1,000 papers in reputable publications within a five-year period.

Also, the University must teach in more than one subject area and teach undergraduates as well. The first ranking was launched in 2004 with 200 universities participating.

