Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has reiterated his commitment to ensuring the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology reaches world-class status

He said he will continue to deliver exemplary leadership as Chancellor of the University to ensure it becomes the best in the world

He spoke at the Chancellor's Week celebration held in honour of his 25 years of exemplary leadership

Otumfuo told congregants that as long as he is affiliated with the university, he will ensure it grows from strength to strength, distinguishing itself as one of the best universities in the world.

He expressed appreciation towards the university and teacher unions operating within the university for their faith and support of his leadership throughout the years.

“I know that we will continue this relationship, and I pray that everything will be fine,” he said.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, also lauded the Asantehene for his contribution to improving educational access within his region and the country.

The Minister noted that, through the Otumfuo Foundation, many young Ghanaians from the region have enjoyed free education and excelled because of his support.

“Many young men and women became doctors and engineers and teachers because you offered them a lifeline,” he said.

The Minister further promised the Otumfuo that he would do everything possible to complete the University Teaching Hospital.

He said he would ensure that the Otumfuo and President Akufo-Addo commission the Teaching Hospital within the Asantehene’s Silver Jubilee.

Chiefs, queen mothers, ministers of state, management, and students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology attended the celebration.

KNUST celebrate Otumfuo in a 4-day-long celebration

YEN.com.gh reported that the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), in honour of the Asantehene, has set aside four days dubbed the Chancellor's Week to celebrate him for his exemplary leadership.

An Evening With The Chancellor kicked off on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, with a musical concert at the Great Hall in KNUST, attended by Otumfuo and his wife, Lady Julia.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @thepalaceview showed Otumfuo arriving at the event in a Rolls Royce with a customized number plate in the company of his wife, Lady Julia.

Seated next to each other, Otumfuo and his wife were treated to some good tunes from the Kumasi Evangel's Choir.

