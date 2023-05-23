The University of Ghana has been ranked number one in Ghana and number two in West Africa in the 2023 edition of the Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR)

KNUST placed second on the list and 1,385 in the latest CWUR index released recently

The 2023 edition of the Global 2000 List by the CWUR ranks Harvard University in the US as the number one in the world

Ghana's premier tertiary institution, the University of Ghana, has been ranked number one in Ghana, beating the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to the top spot.

According to the latest rankings released by the Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR), the University of Ghana is ranked among the top 6.1% of world-class universities. The university, however, ranks 1238 in the world.

The prestigious 2023 edition of the Global 2000 List by the CWUR ranks Harvard University as the number one in the world.

In West Africa, the University of Ghana is the second-best university per the 2023 CWUR, just behind Nigeria's University of Ibadan, which is placed among the 5.7% of world-class universities.

KNUST ranks number two in Ghana

The list of 2000 top universities in the world placed KNUST in the 1385 position globally and number two in Ghana.

KNUST has been marking UG closely in many university rankings.

Last year, KNUST beat the University of Ghana on the Global Best University rankings that use a different methodology from CWUR's.

On the Global Best University ranking, KNUST ranked 12th, while UG ranked 29th.

Methodology used by the CWUR

CWUR publishes the only academic ranking of global universities that assesses the quality of education, alumni employment, quality of faculty, and research performance.

According to CWUR, it compiles the list without relying on surveys and university data submissions.

CWUR uses seven indicators grouped into four areas to rank the world’s universities:

Education, Employability, Faculty, and Research.

Research is also grouped into Research Output, High-Quality Publications, Influence and Citations.

KNUST ranked 12th in Africa, UG gets 29th on Best Global Universities

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) was last year ranked the 12th best in Africa.

The Kumasi-based school beat the University of Ghana, which placed 29th in the 2022 Best Global Universities rankings.

The KNUST and UG emerged 587th and 916th, respectively, on the global front per the research findings.

KNUST ranked best university for ‘Quality Of Education’ in Africa and 14th in the world

Also, the KNUST was in 2022 ranked the best for Quality of Education in Africa.

The Kumasi-based public university is also ranked 14th in the world for the same index on Quality of Education.

The ranking is contained in the 2022 Times Higher Education Impact Ranking, another global education ranking institution.

