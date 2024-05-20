Two Togolese nationals were arrested for trying to register to vote in the Buem in the Oti Region

National Security officers arrested two Togolese nationals for attempting to register in the voter registration exercise in Ghana.

The two are in the custody of the Jasikan Municipal Police Command after the arrest on Sunday, May 19, 2023.

The two persons were allegedly encouraged by leaders of a political party.

The National Security officers told the media that leaders of a political party in the area allegedly brought the suspects to the Jasikan Municipal Registration Centre.

The officers said the political leaders in the Buem Constituency were at the police station, attempting to secure bail for the two suspects but were unsuccessful.

This comes after police arrested two foreigners who appeared at an Asokore Mampong registration centre to register to vote on Friday, May 16, 2024.

The Nigerian nationals failed to convince Electoral Commission officers and the police of their presence at the centre, which resulted in their arrests.

The Electoral Commission hopes to register approximately 623,000 first-time voters across the country.

The 21-day exercise will end on May 27, 2024, with the commission aiming to register about 623,000 first-time voters.

Other notable arrests have been made during the process, such as that of the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, for his alleged involvement in disturbances at Kukuom during the registration exercise.

One person sustained an injury and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital following the incident on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Error in commission's registration data

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission has apologised to an 18-year-old arrested for alleged double registration.

During a meeting with him and his father, the commission apologised to Kwakye on Monday, May 13, 2024.

The suspect was unlawfully registered to vote in 2020 by unknown persons as a minor.

The commission did not entirely erase the suspect's name from the register following a petition.

