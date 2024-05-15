A police officer with the Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters has been shot and killed by some assailants

The shooting incident took place in the Bobiri Forest Reserve at Kubease near Ejisu in the Ashanti Region

The police officer was found dead, wearing civilian clothing, with a gun and machete, lying by him

The deceased officer has been identified as Sergeant Amoah Moses by officers from the Ejisu District Police headquarters.

The Kubease Electoral Area assemblyman Caleb Adu Agyemang first reported the incident on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

The officer was found dead while in civilian clothing with a gun and machete lying by him.

He was taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Arrest made over recent killing of police

A footballer and four others were remanded into police custody over the killing of two police officers at East Trasacco.

The officers were shot in front of their private residence by the assailants, who were on a motorbike.

The judge denied the accused persons bail despite arguments and pleas from the defence lawyers.

Army starts investigating murder of soldier

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Armed Forces reacted to the murder of one of its officers at Kasoa Millenium City.

The GAF indicated in a statement that it had commenced investigations into the killing of Lance Corporal Danso Michael.

It implored the public to resort to lawful means to address disputes rather than taking the law into one's own hands.

According to earlier reports, the soldier had joined his colleagues to investigate a possible land encroachment case on a plot of land bought by one of his colleagues.

The colleague had been unable to develop the land after one Fiifi had also claimed it. On April 30, during a visit to the site, the soldiers met Fiifi and his group, who were working on the land.

