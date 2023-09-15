Legal practitioner Justice Srem-Sai has expressed concern with how the Dampare leaked tape came to light

The lawyer noted the conduct of the officers caught on tape speaking against the IGP was largely not untoward

Justice Srem-Sai warned that the situation had worrying attributes akin to a police state

Justice Srem-Sai, a lawyer and lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Public Management, has questioned the negative framing around persons caught up in the parliamentary probe about tensions in the police service.

In comments to YEN.com.gh, Srem-Sai suggested that officers caught on tape speaking against IGP George Akuffo Dampare were not engaged in illegality.

COP Mensah (L), Srem-Sai (C) and IGP Dampare. Source: Facebook/@GhanaPoliceService/@JohnDramaniMahama

Source: Facebook

The former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, Supt George Lysander, Supt George Asare, Supt Emmanuel Eric Gyebi and COP George Alex Mensah appeared before the committee to answer to alleged attempts to undermine the IGP.

“Indeed, I would think that such discussions are a part not only of normal human behaviour, but they are also a part of the democratic process – people discussion and planning to climb up,” the lawyer said.

While he acknowledged the issues raised about partisanship and election policing, the lawyer expressed concern with the secret recording of the officers with a possible view to embarrassing them.

Srem-Sai further warned of a bad precedent set by this issue taking centre stage because of the secret recording.

“So, how exactly is it a problem if some individuals are privately having a conversation over their desires to have the President remove the IGP?"

"I think we should be careful how we conduct public business. This is exactly how a police state is created – secretly recording people with the hope of finding a crime or finding things which will embarrass them.”

Dampare described as the worst IGP

Among the claims made, YEN.com.gh reported that COP Mensah described Dampare as the worst IGP in the history of Ghana.

COP Mensah also claimed IGP Dampare was responsible for the recording of the leaked tape and has the original copy.

His claim was backed by Supt Asare, who appeared before the committee on September 4, 2023.

Dampare offers forgiveness

During the parliamentary hearing, the IGP was adamant that the claims made against him, which concerned the source of the leaked tape and his management of the police service, were baseless.

He also said he would not bear a grudge against the police officers who made allegations against him and offered them forgiveness.

Dampare still described the officers who he said caused him pain as his brothers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh