The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has said he has no regrets about his 25-year membership in Freemasonry.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the Grand Patron of the Freemasons' Grand Lodge of Ghana, and he believes the lodge can be immensely beneficial to Ghana.

Despite some earlier doubts, he said he has been satisfied with his time as a Freemason.

"Whatever doubts or reservations might have crossed my mind, all I can say after the 25 years is that I have no regrets about being a Freemason," he stated.

Looking forward, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II stressed his commitment to making Freemasonry beneficial to Ghana.

He is also hopeful about the Grand Lodge's future growth and improved dedication from members.

Additionally, the Asantehene called for the Grand Lodge to expand its influence beyond its current areas of activity and reach regions that have yet to experience its initiatives.

Freemasons were in Kumasi over the weekend to celebrate and pay tribute to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The event marked 15 years since the establishment of the Grand Lodge of Ghana, the country's sovereign Masonic body.

The Grand Lodge of Ghana was founded on January 24, 2009, as a sovereign Masonic body following the union of the Scottish and Irish constitutions in Ghana. The celebration took place at the Sir Agyemang Prempeh II Masonic Hall.

Following the ceremony, festivities were held at the newly commissioned Jubilee Hall in the Manhyia Palace, where family and friends were present.

Freemasons kick against negative image

YEN.com.gh reported that the Freemasons Society of Ghana's members have previously kicked against the harmful perceptions associated with it.

It has in the past denied allegations that it is a cult and said they are upstanding members of society.

They noted that they have members in government, politics and even the clergy.

