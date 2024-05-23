Freemasons are expected to descend on Kumasi over the weekend to celebrate and pay tribute to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Freemasons from across Ghana and beyond will gather in Kumasi to honour Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on his Silver Jubilee anniversary on the Golden Stool and his 25th anniversary as a Freemason.

The event is scheduled for the weekend.

The celebration will begin at the Sir Agyemang Prempeh II Masonic Hall, where tribute will be paid to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

This will see all Freemasons take part in a formal Masonic ceremony.

Only Freemasons would be able to access the lodge for the ritual.

Following the ceremony, festivities will be held at the newly commissioned Jubilee Hall in the Manhyia Palace, where family and friends will be present.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the Grand Patron of the Grand Lodge of Ghana.

Throughout his 25-year reign on the Golden Stool, the Asantehene has been a staunch supporter of Freemasonry in Ghana and its activities.

The Grand Lodge of Ghana was founded on January 24, 2009, as a sovereign Masonic body following the union of the Scottish and Irish constitutions in Ghana.

The English Constitution refused to join and remains under the Grand Lodge of England.

The Grand Lodge of Ghana oversees a significant number of subordinate lodges and is grouped into four provincial Grand Lodges: South West (Cape Coast), South East (Accra), North (Kumasi), and East (Lome & Volta).

The United Grand Lodge of England was the first to recognise the newly constituted Grand Lodge of Ghana.

"That All Shall Be One" is the motto of the Grand Lodge of Ghana.

