Ghana Freemasons Kick Against Negative Perception Of Their Grouping: “We Don't Drink Blood”
- The Freemasons Society of Ghana has refuted some claims that is engaged in occultic practices
- Freemasons residing in Ghana have said their cohort contributes positively to Ghanaian society
- Freemasons in Ghana have said their members can be found in key positions in Ghanaian society
The Freemasons Society of Ghana’s members have kicked against the negative practices associated with it.
They have recently denied allegations that their organisation is a cult, and instead said they are upstanding members of society.
They noted that have members in government, politics and even the clergy.
"We don't kill people. We don't drink blood. We are not an occult organisation but an ororganisationith a very decent respect for men," one member said to Joy News
"That is why you find that all over the world, and Ghana is not an exception, some of the people who are serving this country in a variety of situations are Freemasons. Whether in government, in opposition, in industry, in the clergy, in the health sector, every sphere of human endeavor."
Former president John Kufuor has also refuted such claims in the past, stressing that Freemasonry is not a religion.
Kufuor and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, have in the past been spotted in Britain for meetings of Grand Masters of the Freemasons.
Freemasonry is not about human sacrifices
YEN.com.gh reported previously that the Grand Lodge of Ghana has rubbished claims and perceptions that Freemasonry has been engaging in human and other sacrifices for wealth and power.
According to the mother body of Freemasons in Ghana, the group has unfortunately become synonymous with occultism and evil practices of idol worship because of the activities of unscrupulous persons who would do anything for fame and wealth.
How Freemasons contribute to Ghana
Freemasonry remains among the world’s largest non-religious, non-political, fraternal and charitable organisations.
Its members come from all walks of life and meet as equals, irrespective of their faith, ethnic group or societal position.
The most important contribution of Freemasonry to any society is inherent in what members call "The Character of a Freemason".
