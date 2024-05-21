A video of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, humbly receiving prayers from Imams in the Ashanti Region has popped up on social media

The Imams had paid a courtesy call to the King to discuss pertinent issues bothering the Muslim Community in the Ashanti Region

Otumfuo who was delighted to meet the religious leaders of the Muslim communities in the region interacted with them

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, warmly received the Sub-Metro, Municipal, and District Imams of the Ashanti Region when they paid him a courtesy call at the Manhyia Palace.

The revered king interacted with the religious leaders of the Muslim Community, where they discussed matters affecting the Zongo Community.

During the meeting, the Muslim religious leaders offered to pray for Otumfuo, who did not hesitate to partake in the prayers.

He humbly bowed, with both palms raised and facing upwards.

In a video shared on YouTube by @Opemsuo Radio, Otumfuo solemnly sat through the prayer, which lasted for over 15 minutes.

Otumfuo warmly receives Ashanti Regional Imams

On Saturday, May 18, 2024, Sub-Metro, Municipal, and District Imams of the Ashanti Region paid a courtesy call to the Asantehene, at the Manhyia Palace.

Several important matters were discussed during the visit, including those involving Ashantis's relationship with the Muslim community.

