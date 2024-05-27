The National Democratic Congress' presidential candidate, John Mahama, has slammed the government for failing to mitigate the flooding incidents in Accra

He said the government has failed to implement a comprehensive flood prevention mechanism to mitigate the situation

He said his future government would prioritise addressing the issues plaguing the country

The National Democratic Congress’ presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, has criticised the government’s inability to mitigate flooding incidents in Accra.

He accused the government of lacking a comprehensive flood prevention and management plan despite spending huge sums on flood prevention interventions.

Mahama says his government would prioritise flood management. Source: Trotro diaries (Facebook)

Source: Getty Images

He said the failure of the government to address the perennial situation has led to unprecedented destruction this year as several properties have been destroyed, trees uprooted, roads rendered impassable, and at least one schoolboy has lost his life as a result of the floods.

He noted that the $200 million spent on the Greater Accra Resilient Integrated Development Programme (GARID) has failed to produce any results, as the flood situation in Accra has worsened in recent years.

He said it was unconscionable that the government still pushed through another $150 million for the same GARID.

In a Facebook post, former President John Dramani Mahama said the government has failed to prioritise protecting the lives and properties of Ghanaians.

He noted that if the NDC comes to power after the 2024 presidential election, his government will not relent until an engineering solution to the perennial flooding is discovered and implemented.

He also noted that his government will put together a comprehensive flood management plan to mitigate the effects of flooding in the capital.

He said his future government would be unwavering in its commitment to transforming the nation and making cities flood-resilient.

He stated that his government would invest in flood-mitigation infrastructure, such as sustainable drainage systems, and ensure the maintenance of existing structures by clearing waterways, proper waste management, and other proactive measures to mitigate the effects of heavy rains.

“We cannot afford to continue risking the lives and livelihoods of our people. It is time for real change and real solutions. Let us, as Ghanaians, as a community, unite and work together to build a safer and more resilient Ghana.”

Man rescued in storm drain

YEN.com.gh reported that a young man at Alajo nearly lost his life after falling into a storm drain while attempting to cross after a heavy downpour.

Residents who had seen the man struggling in the drain shouted for help and mobilised to save the man.

The rescue mission, which has since gone viral, has attracted varying comments from Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh