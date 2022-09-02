A man at Suame in the Ashanti Region of Ghana helped rescue two stranded scrap dealers who were nearly swept away by a heavy flood

The two scrap dealers became helpless amid the flood under a water pathway, but luck showed up above them

The moment the man took action before another person later joined the rescue effort was captured in a video that has gained reactions

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A man at Suame in the Ashanti Region of Ghana jumped into action to help rescue two stranded scrap dealers who were nearly swept away by a torrential flood.

The two scrap dealers had grasped each other tightly under a water pathway after heavy rains.

The moment the man sprung into action before another person joined his rescue effort later was captured on tape.

Peeps react to a heartwarming video of a rescue effort. Credit: @Shinylady6 (TikTok)/Maskot

Source: UGC

The men quickly dropped a rope for the two stranded men to climb, saving the scrap dealers from being swept away by the flood.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

After the video of the successful rescue effort by the two inexperienced men emerged on the Twitter account of @BaseAfricaTV_Gh, tweeps reacted.

YEN.com.gh cannot independently verify where the incident happened.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian Nurse Saves Woman in Labour on Tamale-Bolgatanga Highway

In another rescue effort, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian nurse named Juliana Atanga jumped into action to help a woman in labour deliver a bouncy baby girl by the side of the road on the Tamale-Bolgatanga highway.

Atanga, a general nurse at the Baptist Medical Centre at Nalerigu in the North East Region saved the day on Wednesday, July 13.

She was aboard a vehicle with other passengers from Tamale to Nalerigu when the pregnant woman went into labour during the journey.

Meet Ghanaian Doctor Stephen Ansah-Addo

YEN.com.gh previously reported that US-resident Ghanaian dermatologist, Dr Stephen Ansah-Addo, became an internet star after he helped safely deliver a bouncing baby boy on board United Airlines Flight 997.

The rare mid-air miracle occurred on Sunday evening, January 30, 2022, two hours before landing.

The plane was transporting an expectant mother and Dr Ansah-Addo from the Kotoka International Airport in Accra to the Washington Dulles International Airport on an 11-hour flight.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh