A young man at Alajo nearly lost his life after falling into a storm drain while attempting to cross after a heavy downpour

Residents who had seen the man struggling in the drain quickly shouted for help and mobilised to save the man

The rescue mission, which has since gone viral, has attracted varying comments from Ghanaians

Residents of Alajo in Accra have rescued a man who was being washed away by floodwaters.

The incident occurred on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in the afternoon after heavy rainfall in the area.

The incident occurred on Saturday, May 26, 2024, after heavy rainfall.

According to eyewitnesses, the young man was attempting to cross a large drain canal in the area when he slipped and fell into the rushing floodwater.

His attempts to stay afloat in the water proved futile, as the strong current of the rushing water kept submerging him.

Community members who had spotted the young man in the water quickly rushed to his aid. Three men from the community jumped into the floodwater to save the man.

Their efforts seemed futile initially, but the support and combined efforts of concerned community members standing at the edge of the drain were able to help retrieve the drowning man and the three other rescuers.

The young man survived the ordeal with little injury.

Videos of the brave actions of the community members have since gone viral on social media.

Social media reacts to the incident:

@Prince Sackitey wrote:

"Things like these are just very disturbing; so when you meet someone doing politics with these things; you for slap am! We need to let our leaders fix problems no explain them; when it’s good, it’s Good for US ALL, JahGuide"

@Night owl wrote:

"Wow they did soo well to rescue him kudos to them."

@PAA wrote:

"This act of selflessness and bravery deserves a nation award. This is how to encourage repeat behaviours. Well done to them."

@Kwesi Dwamena wrote:

"We live in a country where millions of US dollars meant for drainage was found in the minister responsible for sanitation’s house and we all sat aloof watch unconcerned. This NPP govt has taken Ghanaians for granted for far too long and there must change."

@Texel $crill wrote:

"Yet a certain sanitation minister is have over $5M looted money sitting in her room. Smh."

@No Sleep For The Wicked wrote:

"Someone dey struggle plus en life. Another person dey think of TikTok video. This life no balance."

@Dn09e wrote:

"See the crowd rejoicing after he got saved, big WIN for humanity."

@QUEENIE wrote:

"It's heart-wrenching to watch how he is being carried away, but thankfully he was rescued! Kudos to his helpers and God bless every one of them ."

@Kwao Buabeng wrote:

"Every video of people doing rescue missions or being heroes, it is always men being the rescuers. If you're in serious danger the last thing you want is to look up and see only women."

@Nungua_Thanos wrote:

"Remember prayers didn't save him, humans did."

Heavy rainfall leads to floods and destruction in Accra

YEN.com.gh reported that parts of Accra were rendered impassable after two hours of intense rainfall, as floods took over the streets.

Images and videos on social media showed a roof blown across a street, red flood waters inundating streets and houses submerged. Road users were advised to be careful when using the road.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

