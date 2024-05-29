Two KNUST students have been remanded in police custody after they attempted to sextort money from their school mate

The two had obtained a sexual video from the phone of a friend of the victim and proceed to harass and threaten the victim if he doesn't pay up

The victim after failing to meet their demands reported the incident to his father who reported the issue to the police leading to the arrest

Two students from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have been remanded into police custody on sextortion charges by a Takoradi Circuit court.

The accused persons, Jerome Enyam, 19, and Ebenezer Adam, 19, are second-year students at KNUST, Kumasi, but residents of Fijai and Kojokrom, respectively.

The two students have kept in police custody.

Source: Getty Images

According to state prosecutor, D/SGT Robert Mensah, the accused persons were friends and year mates of the victim, Rhyndolf Owusu Hammond, 20, who was a student of KNUST and the son of the plaintiff, Stephen Owusu Hammond.

The Prosecutor stated that during the first quarter of 2023, the plaintiff’s son recorded a sex tape with his girlfriend and uploaded same onto his laptop.

His close friend, Ekow Wilson, who is currently a key witness in the case, also transferred the video onto his phone after seeing the video on the laptop.

Later, one of the accused persons, chancing on the video on Wilson’s phone airdropped it onto his own phone without the knowledge and consent of Wilson and further shared the video with his accomplices.

The sextortion

Subsequently, the accused persons, while in Takoradi harassed, threatened and intimidated Rhyndolf Owusu Hammond to pay them an amount of GH¢2,500 or have the video shared online.

The victim managed to pay GH¢1,800 to the accused persons following the threats.

However, the threats did not stop until the victim informed his father of his predicament leading to the issue being reported to the Police Intelligence Directorate of Takoradi.

The two accused persons were subsequently arrested and a cell phone containing the sexual video was retrieved from their possession.

According to the prosecutor, the two accused's actions were in contravention of the Criminal Offenses Act and the Cyber Security Act.

The circuit court presided over by Justice Harriet Charway, remanded the two to appear before it again at a later date.

Source: YEN.com.gh