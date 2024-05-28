The National Democratic Congress is demanding the immediate removal and prosecution of Godfred Dame, the Attorney General

This follows a leaked tape in which the Attorney General is allegedly heard coaching the third defendant in the Ambulance case on how to implicate the Minority leader, Dr Forson

The NDC says the conudct of the Attorney General is unbecoming of a lawyer and thus must be removed

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for the immediate resignation or dismissal of Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame.

The call comes at a time when the Attorney General is being accused of serious allegations of misconduct, particularly, influencing court proceedings against the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson in the Ambulance procurement scandal during the erstwhile Mahama administration.

Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame.

Source: Getty Images

This follows a leaked 16-minute audio tape in which the Attorney General is seemingly heard coaching the third accused, Richard Japka, on what to say in court to implicate the first accused, Dr Ato Forson.

According to the Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the conduct of the Attorney General casts reasonable doubt on his integrity and credibility as both the leader of the Ghana Bar and Minister for Justice.

NDC demands public censure of Dame

In a press conference on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, Asiedu Nketiah said the NDC is demanding the immediate removal and prosecution of Godfred Dame to restore the integrity of the Office of the Attorney General and the Judicial System.

“Clearly, Mr Dame is not fit to hold himself out as Attorney General and Minister of Justice. He is unfit to be the leader of the Ghana bar,” he stated.

He noted that if the Akufo-Addo-led administration fails to prosecute Godfred Dame for his alleged violations of the country’s laws, a future NDC government would ensure that he has his day in court.

The NDC has also demanded that the General Legal Council initiates disciplinary proceedings against Godfred Dame preferably leading to his disbarment while parliament probes the allegations and other reports of judicial manipulations by Godfred Dame in a live telecast inquiry.

The controversial tape

YEN.com.gh reported that the controversy began when Jakpa said in court last week that he had been pressured to provide testimony detrimental to Forson.

Jakpa, a businessman, had alleged that the Attorney General had been calling him at odd hours.

In the audio, Jakpa disagrees with Dame's insistence that he implicated Forson in wrongdoing, citing some official documents.

"I cannot go against what the letters say and the contracts say," Jakpa noted in the audio.

"If I go by that way, frankly speaking, I will be dishonest because I know that is not how it supposed to be," he is also heard saying.

Dame was also heard pushing a "theory" that would make things easier for Jakpa.

Source: YEN.com.gh