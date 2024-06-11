Schengen Visa Fees For Short Stays Increase By 12% After European Commission Announcement
Schengen visa application fees for short stays have increased by 12 percent, starting, June 11, 2024.
The European Commission announced the increase and attributed it to inflation and the weighted average of the salaries of Member States’ civil servants.
The new standard fee for adults is €90, up from €80 previously. Children aged 6 to 12 will also see a slight rise from €40 to €45. Visas for children under 6 remain free of charge.
A Schengen visa allows non-European Union citizens to visit any member country within the Schengen zone for up to 90 days in 180 days.
This visa facilitates travel across all Schengen countries during its validity but doesn't permit stays exceeding 90 days or employment/business activities within the zone.
The Schengen Area comprises 26 European countries that have abolished internal border controls.
There has been increased demand for travel outside Ghana. The number of visa applications processed in 2023 from Ghana has nearly doubled compared to 2022
According to VFS Global, applications processed at the Ghana Passport Premium Application Centres it runs saw a 30 percent increase in 2023.
Tourism, family visits, educational trips, and business travel were factors contributing to the increased demand for visas.
According to an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report, Ghanaians are second among ECOWAS countries, migrating to OECD countries with a significant interest in permanent emigration.
Ghana warned about exodus of nurses
YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana has been warned about the vast number of annual flights of Ghanaian nurses to the UK and the US.
The International Council of Nurses told the BBC that Ghana's health system could pay a great price in the coming years if the situation persists.
According to the ICN, Ghanaian patients are most at risk from the situation triggered by poor working conditions for health workers in Ghana.
