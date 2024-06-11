The European Commission has announced that Schengen visa application fees for short stays have increased by 12 percent

The commission attributed the increase to inflation and the weighted average of the salaries of Member States’ civil servants

A Schengen visa allows non-European Union citizens to visit any member country within the Schengen zone

The revision of Schengen visa fees occurs every three years.

The new standard fee for adults is €90, up from €80 previously. Children aged 6 to 12 will also see a slight rise from €40 to €45. Visas for children under 6 remain free of charge.

A Schengen visa allows non-European Union citizens to visit any member country within the Schengen zone for up to 90 days in 180 days.

This visa facilitates travel across all Schengen countries during its validity but doesn't permit stays exceeding 90 days or employment/business activities within the zone.

The Schengen Area comprises 26 European countries that have abolished internal border controls.

There has been increased demand for travel outside Ghana. The number of visa applications processed in 2023 from Ghana has nearly doubled compared to 2022

According to VFS Global, applications processed at the Ghana Passport Premium Application Centres it runs saw a 30 percent increase in 2023.

Tourism, family visits, educational trips, and business travel were factors contributing to the increased demand for visas.

According to an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report, Ghanaians are second among ECOWAS countries, migrating to OECD countries with a significant interest in permanent emigration.

