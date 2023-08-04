Parliament has okayed the forming of a committee to probe the controversial National Cathedral Construction Project

The probe follows a motion filed by the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and six other NDC MPs

The Second Deputy Speaker expressed concern that too much money had been spent on the project with little results to show

Parliament is set to form a special committee to probe the National Cathedral construction project and make appropriate recommendations for consideration by the House.

The probe follows a private member's motion filed by six minority MPs, including Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the North Tongu MP.

Ablakwa was part of a private member's motion calling for the probe.

Source: Facebook

The National Cathedral project has stalled despite an investment of approximately $58 million.

Commenting on the decision to form the committee, Ablakwa described the development as "great news."

The National Cathedral project has been inactive since last year, though the cost of liabilities and interest continues to rise, according to reports from Parliament.

The Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, adopted the motion, while expressing concern about the lack of progress with the project despite the $58 million expenditure.

“We only see a hole and we are not too sure really if it is $58 million that has gone into the project. We know that the project has been abandoned since March last year,” he said.

Ablakwa's scrutiny of the National Cathedral project

YEN.com.gh has reported on Ablakwa's attempts at ensuring accountability in the National Cathedral project.

For instance, he made claims that the secretary of the project's board, Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng, had multiple identities.

Ablakwa claimed he also goes by the identity of Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

Ablakwa raises issues with incorporation

YEN.com.gh also reported Ablakwa's revelations that Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Reverend Professor Cephas Narh Omenyo, were not included in the incorporation of the Cathedral despite being trustees.

Ablakwa also said his checks in the US indicated that the project was incorporated in Washington, DC, under the name "National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc." This name was different from what was incorporated in Ghana.

The controversies around the National Cathedral prompted its Board of Trustees to subject the project to a statutory audit.

Source: YEN.com.gh