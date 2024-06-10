National Identification Authority staff have embarked on an indefinite strike action commencing Monday, June 10, 2024

This follows the government's failure to engage and implement better service conditions for staff

The NIA staff say their strike is to drum home their frustration with the government and the need to better their conditions of service

Workers of the National Identification Authority have embarked on an indefinite strike action from Monday, June 10, 2024.

This follows a unanimous decision at a May 23, 2024 council meeting.

The NIA strike commenced today, June 10, 2024. Source: Myjoyonline.

Source: Getty Images

Initially scheduled for March 24, 2024, the strike was deferred following an intervention by the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations.

However, on June 9, 2024, a statement issued by the workers stated that the assurance given to them by the government to implement better conditions of service for NIA staff had not come to fruition.

The NIA staff say the government has acted in bad faith throughout the negotiation process, hence the declaration of an indefinite strike.

The staff stated that their strike action is to drum up the need for the government to improve their poor and demeaning conditions of service.

The decision will result in the indefinite halt of all services provided by NIA staff at its district, regional, and premium centres and the national headquarters.

NIA strike bites

The strike has left many applicants caught unawares by the industrial action stranded at NIA registration centres across the country.

Applicants who had travelled long distances to either get a new Ghana card done or replace a missing one could not get the service they needed.

In interviews with the media, some applicants expressed their frustration with the situation and complained about the inconvenience it has caused them.

Applicants have urged the government to address the NIA's demands promptly to prevent further inconveniences.

NIA introduces new fees

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has increased the charges for registration services for the Ghana Card.

The charge for first-time applicants remains free.

The NIA outlined the new charges in a Facebook post, ranging from GH¢125 to GH¢365 for Ghanaians.

For example, a nationality update costs at the authority's premium centre costs GH¢365.

The new fees took effect on May 1, 2024.

EC to make Ghana Card sole ID document

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission will make another attempt to make the Ghana Card the sole identity document for registering to vote.

The Electoral Commission chairperson said there was full support for the move from political parties.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Care Ghana’s Executive Director, David Kumi Addo, said this could flout the law.

