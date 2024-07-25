A Nigerian man who came to Ghana to engage in fraud was among the people freed in the Justice for All programme

The Nigerian man was arrested over the death of a sex worker who he had spent time with in a hotel at Kasoa

He said he had never been arraigned in court and had been on remand at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison since his arrest in 2019

A 37-year-old Nigerian man, who came to Ghana to engage in cybercrime, was among the 12 people freed in the Justice for All programme on July 25.

He was arrested in 2019 over the death of a sex worker who he had spent time with in a hotel at Kasoa.

Nigerian freed from prison vows not to return to cybercrime.

The man told GHOne News that one of the reasons he chose Ghana to engage in his fraudulent activities was the stable power there.

"I came to Ghana to, let's say, work, as I would call it, 'Yahoo'. We call it fraud. To defraud people, but not in Africa, outside. I came to Ghana because of the stable electricity," he said.

In the GHOne News video, he narrated the circumstances that led to his five years without freedom.

He noted that he had never been arraigned in court and had been on remand since his arrest at Nsawam Medium Security Prison. He plans to return to Nigeria and vowed not to return to cybercrime.

There have been instances of people being mistreated by Ghana’s justice system because of a lack of a legal or financial system.

There was an instance of a man spending 33 years in prison after being falsely accused.

The Church of Pentecost has in the past had cause to pay fines to get 40 incarcerated persons freed from some prisons in Ghana.

Joy News reported that a Court of Appeal judge, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, urged investigators to be diligent and not allow inmates to languish in prison.

