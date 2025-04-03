Musician King Paluta has opened up about how his friends and other industry players felt about him cashing out big during former vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential campaign

The Apicki hitmaker noted that many people whom he termed as boys were hurt by his affiliation with Dr Baawumia and the NPP and him cashing out big

His statements on X sparked a conversation on X, with many people speaking about the strategic move, while others blasted him in the comments

Ghanaian musician King Paluta has copened up about cashing out big during former vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential campaign for the 2024 December elections.

King Paluta confirms cashing out big from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's 2024 presidential campaign. Image Credit: @kingpalutamusic and @mbawumia

Source: Instagram

King Paluta speaks about the Bawumia campaign

King Paluta took to his X account to emphasise that he made a lot of money while joining the campaign train of the former vice president.

The Aseda crooner was seen mounting the stage at Dr Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s rallies and entertaining party faithfuls.

He noted that based on his staunch affiliation to Dr Bawumia and the NPP, and making a lot of money based on that strategic move, many people whom he termed as boys were hurt.

"The money I took from Baweezy deɛ , e really pain boys 🤣🤣🤣."

Reactions to King Paluta's statement

Many people in the comment section noted that they were not bothered about King Plauta making money during Vice President Bawumia's presidential campaign for the 2024 December elections.

People noted that they would drop him if he were to drop a song the next day, as they expressed their anger towards him.

Below are the opinions of social media users to the post on X about King Paluta speaking about people being pained about the fact that he cashed out big from Dr Bawumia:

@GhanaYesu_ said:

"Nobody cares about the money you took from someone, but what boys are saying is that, don’t expect them to do Yakubu for you while you’re enjoying your music money. And don’t be mad because someone paid them to promote him and they’re doing. This is common sense Atonsu Tyga."

@fawogyimiiko_ said:

"No do like this and drop song morrow cos we won’t stream 👍."

@Stead_fast7 said:

"Eno pain anybody, personally I Dey support you, but you should know nothing comes easy. You also need to give something. Hard work alone is not enough."

@kofiadofo_699 said:

"Same way e pain you say dem Dey promote the right person for the AOTY 🤣🤣🤣."

King Paluta at Bawumia's rally in 2024

King Paluta performing at Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential rally. Image Credit: @graceakosuaamoabeng

Source: TikTok

King Paluta performs at Bawumia’s rally

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician King Paluta stirred conversation with his performance of Makoma at former vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential campaign rally in 2024.

King Paluta’s peculiar walk on stage caught the attention of many as he danced alongside New Patriotic Party officials, including Dr Bawumia and Ashanti Regional Chairman Wontumi.

His energetic display electrified the crowd, leading to speculation that he had been well compensated for his performance.

