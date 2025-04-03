Ghanaian musician Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly called S3fa, has released her first song in 2025

The talented musician with a voluptuous figure turned with her elegant two-piece outfit for the video shoot

Some social media users have commented on S3fa's vocals, lyrics and impressive dance moves on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Sefadzi Abena Amesu, widely known as S3fa, has made waves with her latest single titled "Shelempele," which has quickly gone viral across various social media platforms.

The 29-year-old artist, known for her captivating performances, showcased her perfect figure in an eye-catching, skimpy outfit during the official music video shoot.

In the highly anticipated teaser video, musician S3fa turned heads as she flaunted her curves while adorned in a stylish long-sleeve leopard print crop top paired with matching hot pants.

Award-winning songstress S3fa's energetic dance moves captured the essence of the festive track and mesmerized viewers.

S3fa sported an exquisite frontal lace hairstyle that cascaded down her shoulders, complemented by bold makeup that highlighted her features.

She accessorised with oversized earrings and a pearl choker with a pendant, further elevating her glamorous appearance, while sleek sunglasses added an air of sophistication.

S3fa drops teaser video for Shelempele

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian singer S3fa's video, which is trending on Instagram.

The video of S3fa's new song is below:

Musician S3fa rocks a top and lace skirt

Ghanaian musician S3fa looked spectacular in an all-red ensemble as she stepped out for her date night. The celebrated musician looked flawless in a stylish long-sleeve top and lace skirt that complemented her skin tone.

Check out the photos below:

Musician S3fa rocks a stylish red dress

Ghanaian musician S3fa also graced the lavish fortieth birthday celebration of Bills Credit founder Richard Nii Armah Quaye, held at the Independence Square on March 22, 2025.

She stole the show on the red carpet in a breathtaking red long-sleeve glittering gown that hugged her curves flawlessly.

She wore a wavy short hairstyle that perfectly framed her face, while her expertly applied makeup accentuated her charming smile and perfectly defined eyebrows.

To complete her look, S3fa carried a chic, elegant clutch purse that harmonized beautifully with her collection of gold rings.

For a dramatic touch, she added a detachable faux fur garment to the sleeves of her gown, ensuring all eyes were on her as she navigated through a sea of celebrities.

Check out the photos below:

S3fa explains why she almost fell on stage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about award-winning female singer S3fa, who almost fell at Richard Armah Quaye's lavish birthday party.

S3fa took to X to explain her near misstep on stage that was the trending topic after the lavish birthday party.

The short video sparked a flurry of reactions online, with fans and followers playfully commenting on the incident, illustrating the artist's ability to engage and entertain both on and off the stage.

