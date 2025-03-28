The UK has announced a significant increase in visa fees for travellers starting from April 9, 2025

There are separate fee increases for travellers from countries who require an Electronic Travel Authorisation

The Electronic Travel Authorisation fee will increase to $20 from $12 according to the review

The UK is set to significantly raise visa fees starting from April 9, 2025.

These changes will affect varying categories ranging from students to workers and even victims of domestic abuse.

UK Home Office announces increases to visa and sponsorship fees to take effect from 9 April.

The fee hikes were announced in a report published on the UK government website.

Aside from the fee increases, there will be additional price increases for travelers from visa-exempt countries who require an Electronic Travel Authorisation.

The new Electronic Travel Authorisation fees will apply beginning April 2, 2025.

As an example of some of the fees, the Standard Visitor Visa, which is valid for up to six months, will increase by 10%, from £115 to £127.

The two-year visa is rising from £432 to £475, the five-year visa is rising from £771 to £848, and the 10-year visa increasing from £963 to £1,059.

In addition to visitor visas, the Electronic Travel Authorisation fee, which currently costs $12, will increase to $20 from April 2, 2025.

UK visa fees for international students

International students will also face higher visa fees, with the standard rising from £490 to £524.

The same fee will apply to Child Student Visa applications, while those applying for short-term English language courses. They will pay now £214, up from £200.

Work visa categories will also experience significant fee increases. The Health and Care Worker Visa will rise by 28.2%, from £367 to £470.

The Skilled Worker Visa for those in shortage occupations will increase by 26.3% to £470.

Premium services such as priority processing fees will largely remain unchanged.

Employment Law Worldview suggested that hiking premium services would have been easier.

The UK last saw increased immigration fees on October 4, 2023.

UK increases financial requirements for Ghana students

Ghanaian students planning to study in the UK have been subject to increased financial requirements since January 2025.

International students aiming to study in schools in London now need savings of £1,483 per month.

The previous requirements were £1,334 per month for London-based students and £1,023 for students elsewhere in the UK.

The changes are linked to the maintenance loans available for domestic students.

The Home Office indicated that the financial requirements will be regularly reviewed to keep pace with inflation.

People going with family will need to prove they have extra money for each family member they bring.

Scholarship students in UK faced deportation

YEN.com.gh reported that some Ghanaian students at the University of Birmingham faced deportation due to delayed tuition payments in 2024.

Affected students were said to be on scholarships through the Ghanaian government, and payments were delayed.

A letter from the UK Visa and Immigration Office to the students indicated they may have had to leave the country.

