Joey B: Ghanaian Rapper Ends Performance With A Sermon, Tells Fans to Be Prayerful
- After one of his recent performances in Accra, Joey B made sure to leave the fans on a highly spiritual note
- The renowned rapper sensitised fans about how the world had become more dangerous, especially for younger people
- Joey B's brief sermon on stage impressed numerous fans who thronged the comments section to hail him
Ghanaian rapper Joey B was one of several stars billed for the March 2025 edition of Guinness Accravaganza.
The rapper is one of Ghana's most exciting musicians with a catalogue of hits including Tonga and Strawberry Ginger.
At the Guinness Accravaganza, Joey B mounted the stage just a few minutes before the show's headliner Stonebwoy.
He performed for about 30 minutes thrilling the teeming audience who couldn't get enough of him.
Joey B decided to exit Guinness Accravaganza's mega stage on a highly spiritual note.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Strawberry Ginger hitmaker told fans about the troubling times and sensitised them about their spirituality.
"Take God seriously. Be extremely prayerful because the world has become someway," he said.
Joey B's sermon stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Joey B's sermon at the Guinness Accravaganza.
Isaac Assan said:
Very very sweet to hear this
Baba Usif wrote:
oh but Joey B has always been like this.
Bernard Fiador remarked:
Nice one. God over everything. Jesus Christ the same, yesterday, today and forever. Amen
Bra Kwamena Sammy noted:
He is always with Sark so I'm not surprised... Our Lord Jesus Christ is still in the heart of His people. Thank you Jesus ❤️😊🙏🏽
Stonebwoy's PRO speaks after Accravaganza brouhaha
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vida Aduttwuma, the newly appointed PRO for Stonebwoy had spoken about the brouhaha at the Guinness Accravaganza.
The confusion began after DJ Lord alleged that he was instructed by Stonebwoy's camp not to play dancehall musician Shatta Wale's songs.
The newly appointed Head of PR explained that despite over 15 Shatta Wale songs being played, nobody who attended the concert complained about it.
