A video of a young man announcing that he had secured a job in Canada has got people talking online

As an international student, he opened up on the difficulty of getting a job in Canada

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video have congratulated him

A young Ghanaian man has made a major breakthrough in his job search and can no longer hide his excitement.

Currently an international student in Canada, @paa_kwesi03 took to TikTok to announce that he had secured a job as a dishwasher.

In the video's caption, he revealed that he had been searching for a job for months and was thankful to God that he finally found one.

"Many months of applying and searching for a job as an international student, GOD came through for me", the caption of the video revealed.

Looking visibly excited, the young man worked with energy and encouraged persons who were still unemployed not to lose hope.

Ghanaians react to video

Social media users who reacted to the video congratulated the Ghanaian dishwasher. Others also expressed their desire to find jobs.

Hilaryofficia indicated:

"Been searching too, and I know the lord who came through for you, will surely come to my aid soon Amen".

Ganyobi-Adjorkor herself indicated:

"God bless your hustle. May the Lord be with you always. All shall be well."

user2744668640438 replied:

"May God bless your hustle."

Ezenwa added:

"Mehn I don search tire. I am tire."

Narlet added:

"All your hardwork will be paid off soonest. A job that earns you to sustain your education will be a job that will bring you closer to success strive harder for the better".

Lady in Canada laments over difficulty in getting a job

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady who has recently arrived in Canada has taken to social media to lament her difficulty securing a job.

In a video on TikTok, the lady said her job hunt for the past six months in Toronto has been a failure.

With a frustrated look, she confessed that she had interviewed for several jobs but could not get her breakthrough.

