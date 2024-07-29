Health Ministry To Recruit 15,200 New Nurses And Midwives From August 5

The Ministry of Finance has issued a financial clearance to recruit new nurses and midwives

The recruitment will begin on Monday, August 5, per a statement from the Health Ministry

Qualified applicants are requested to use the Ministry of Health online application portal

The Ministry of Health has announced that the Ministry of Finance has issued a financial clearance to recruit 15,200 nurses and midwives.

The recruitment will begin on Monday, August 5, 2024, at noon.

The health ministry is assuring a transparent recruitment process amid plans to recruit new nurses and midwives. Source: Ministry of Health.

A statement from the health ministry said that qualified applicants are requested to formally apply on the Ministry of Health's online application portal.

The deadline for applications is Friday, August 23, 2024.

The ministry assured us that the recruitment process would be very transparent and warned us of the threat of possible fraud.

“Applicants should, therefore, be aware of any person who may approach them on the pretext of them for recruitment at a fee. The Ministry, therefore, advises all applicants not to make any payment for this process. Whoever pays money does so at his/her own risk.”

Challenges with the nursing profession in Ghana

Despite the need for nurses, a lack of resources has led to several nurses being left unemployed.

The latest Ghana Human Development Report has noted that 24 percent of nurses trained in Ghana are currently working abroad.

The report warned that Ghana’s health system could worsen if nothing is immediately done to halt the exodus of nurses.

Ghana has been warned about the many annual flights of Ghanaian nurses to the UK and the US.

The International Council of Nurses told the BBC that Ghana's health system could pay a great price in the coming years if the situation persists.

According to the ICN, Ghanaian patients are most at risk from the situation triggered by poor working conditions for health workers in Ghana.

Trainee nurses say allowances not enough

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Coalition of Concerned Nurses and Midwives Trainees had raised more concerns about allowances.

Although GH¢177 million was released to settle the amount still owed to the trainees, the coalition has stated that more money is needed.

