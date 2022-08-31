A filling station in Ghana has recently sparked massive reactions on social media after it was captured selling fuel mixed with water

The video sighted had an unidentified man holding an empty bottle and filling it with fuel directly from the tank only to get the two fluids separating

@mickiemens commented: "Possibly the tank chamber gets filled with water when it rains hence forcing its way through the tank cover"

A filling station in Ghana, which was recently seen selling mixed fuel to some clients, has surfaced online and is causing quite the stir.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok timeline of @geor_o had an unidentified man filling a transparent bottle with fuel only to find that the petrol had been mixed with water.

Another man who was recording the video was heard saying 'right from the tank. See the separation'. The fuel attendant, along with other onlookers, were also captured in the video.

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 25,000 likes with 508 comments and more than 1,300 shares.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@mickiemens commented:

Possibly the tank chamber gets filled with water when it rains hence forcing its way through the tank cover into the tank

@davidakwasiahiale said:

No dealer will mix fuel with water for his customers, either the manager forgot or refused to take sample before discharging or they didn’t close

@CarlXY replied:

There is either a leakage or the supplier cheated them

From @nanarh_benz:

Those saying tank leakage do you know how long this has been happening

@kwam53 commented:

So is it deliberate to make more money?? or there is leakage of their underground thank

Watch the full video linked below;

Hohoe: Fuel Station supervisor jailed 15 years for losing company's GHC139k on bet

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Hohoe Circuit Court jailed a 31-year-old fuel station supervisor for stealing.

The court handed Yusif Abubakar 15 years jail term for stealing Ghs139, 118 belonging to his employer. A former fuel station supervisor of the Hohoe branch of Star Oil Company, Abubakar told investigators that he used the money for sports betting, graphic.com.gh reported.

According to the outlet, the trial judge, Yaw Opoku Acheampong said during his sentencing that he would have handed Abubakar a 20-year jail term but for his show of remorse throughout the trial. The convict’s lawyer was reportedly not in court when the sentencing was handed.

The court further ordered Abubakar to pay back the money. Background: Charged with stealing two years earlier, Abubakar joined the Hohoe branch of Star Oil Company on November 17, 2012.

