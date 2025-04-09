Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has disclosed what his side needs to overturn the humiliating loss to Arsenal

The 21-year-old played full throttle as Madrid were thumped 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final

While the result looks almost impossible to overturn, it is not beyond the remits of possibility

Jude Bellingham has laid bare what it will take for Real Madrid to flip the script in their Champions League quarter-final showdown with Arsenal.

The young midfield maestro, one of the few bright spots for Los Blancos during a dismal night at the Emirates, believes a miracle is still within reach.

Jude Bellingham is still hopeful that Real Madrid can overturn the heavy defeat against Arsenal in the Champions League. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal wallop Real Madrid in London

Madrid arrived in North London with high expectations, but Mikel Arteta’s side tore up the script.

Declan Rice ignited the rout with a pinpoint free-kick, then repeated the trick with even more precision before Mikel Merino added a third to bury the Spanish giants, per Sky Sports.

The result left Madrid's aspirations of back-to-back European glory dangling by a thread.

Although a 3-0 deficit is daunting, especially against a team as organised and dynamic as Arsenal, Madrid’s Champions League history tells a different tale—one where belief often outweighs the odds.

The return leg at the Santiago Bernabéu presents an opportunity to conjure up another memorable escape act.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham engaged in a midfield battle with Thomas Partey. Photo by Sports Press Photo.

Source: Getty Images

Bellingham reveals what Real Madrid needs to overturn Arsenal loss

Speaking after the match, Bellingham gave full credit to Arsenal for their dominant showing while making a sobering admission about the scoreline.

“Arsenal were really good! They could have had way more, we were lucky to get away with three,” the English international confessed.

Despite the humbling setback, the 21-year-old remains defiant, clinging to Madrid's reputation for dramatic turnarounds.

“There is a second leg, that's the thing we're holding on to. We're going to need something unbelievably special, something crazy – but if there's one place where crazy things can happen, it's our house," he added, via UEFA.

Technically, Madrid’s problems on the night stemmed from a lack of cohesion between the lines.

Their midfield, usually the heartbeat of their dominance, was overwhelmed by the Gunners’ intense pressing and swift transitions.

Bellingham, although composed and creative in possession, often found himself isolated, forced to drop deep in search of the ball, while Arsenal’s midfield trio stifled every attempt to build through the center.

Real Madrid's comeback wins in the Champions League

But if there’s a club known for turning hopeless situations into legendary tales, it's Madrid.

From stunning PSG with late heroics to dismantling Wolfsburg’s first-leg advantage, and the unforgettable 2022 semi-final against Manchester City—where Rodrygo’s late brace flipped the narrative before Karim Benzema sealed it in extra-time—Los Blancos are never truly out until the final whistle.

Can Madrid stage a Remontada against Arsenal?

This time, however, the challenge lies not only in erasing the deficit but in overcoming a disciplined Arsenal side riding a wave of confidence.

With the second leg looming at the Bernabéu, Madrid will need to channel every ounce of their mystique, tactical depth, and unrelenting spirit to write yet another chapter in their storied European legacy, per Goal.

Source: YEN.com.gh