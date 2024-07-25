The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has taken a defiant stance against the government's decision to freeze their salaries

CETAG said prior to the commencement of the strike, members had discussed the possiblity of salary freezes and had prepared adequately for it

CETAG said it will not return from the strike till the government meets their demands

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has said the government's attempt to freeze their salaries following their prolonged strike does not deter them.

CETAG has been on strike for more than six weeks and is determined to remain on strike till the government addresses their demands and pays them what is due them.

CETAG has said it will remain on strike till the government meets their demands amidst a salary freeze.

Source: Getty Images

In an interview with JoyNews, Fidelis Kamaayi, a member of CETAG’s national communications team, noted that the association will not back down from its demand for better service conditions.

He noted that before the commencement of the strike, members had been made very well aware that should the strike unduly prolong, the government would likely freeze their salaries as a strategy to force them to break their ranks and weaken their resolve.

He said, as a result, CETAG members had prepared adequately for such a happenstance and thus, are not moved by the government’s latest directive to the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.

Fidelis Kamaayi said the decision to suspend their salaries has rather energised CETAG members more.

“They are saying that they should even take the August salary in addition because until all the arbitrary awards are implemented, they can go ahead and continue to freeze the salaries,” he stated.

He noted that he is hopeful the strike would not have to last very long.

He said the Colleges of Education are preparing to receive new students in the upcoming academic year and final year students are preapring to write their final papers for graduation.

He said should the strike prolong any further it may affect the academic calendar for the Colleges of Education.

He said he is hopeful to avert any more troubles the government would finally succumb to their demands and address them as expected.

GTEC suspends July 2024 salaries

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission has directed the Controller and Accountant General’s Department to suspend the July 2024 salaries for members of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG).

The suspension follows a directive from the Minister of Education, which was in reaction to CETAG members' refusal to return to work during an ongoing strike.

The Ministry of Education has described the ongoing strike as illegal and has urged the CETAG members to return to work.

While CETAG teaching staff will have their salaries suspended as a result of the directive, college principals are exempted.

Why CETAG is on strike

YEN.com.gh reported that the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) embarked on a nationwide indefinite strike following the government's failure to address the resolution of their service conditions.

The association had given a May 31 deadline to implement the National Labour Commission's (NLC) arbitral award orders and negotiated service conditions.

CETAG is demanding that the government compensate each member with one month's salary for additional duties performed in 2022 and other issues pertaining to their working conditions.

Source: YEN.com.gh