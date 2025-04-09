Raphinha equals incredible Lionel Messi record as Barcelona destroy Dortmund

Raphinha equalled a record held by Lionel Messi as Barcelona put one foot in the Champions League semi-finals. Barca's front three of Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal all scored as they thrashed Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in the first leg at home.

Ex-Leeds winger Raphinha opened the scoring when he got a touch on Pau Cubarsi's flick a matter of inches before it crossed the line. Barcelona squandered a host of chances in the first half and Dortmund went into the break only trailing by one goal.

But their former striker, Lewandowski, came back to haunt them yet again with a header three minutes after the restart, courtesy of a Raphinha assist after a superb cross from Yamal. Then came the only goal which Raphinha wasn't involved with.

Fermin Lopez - the big selection call by manager Hansi Flick - played a one-two with Yamal and set up the Polish marksman to score his 40th goal of the season and 29th in 28 games against Dortmund since leaving them for Bayern Munich in 2014.

Yamal got on the scoresheet in the closing stages when the front three combined once more. Raphinha provided the assist, meaning that the Brazilian already has 19 direct goal involvements in this season's Champions League (50 in all competitions).

That moves him level with Barca legend Messi, who also hit 19 goal involvements in the 2011-12 campaign. Raphinha is also top of the Champions League goalscoring charts with 12 after just 11 games, memorably scoring a hat-trick against Bayern in October.

Lewandowski is closely behind him on 11, meaning that the pair are the first Barcelona team-mates to hit double figures in a Champions League season since Messi and Neymar did in 2014-15 (10 each). Barca went on to win the treble that season, just as Flick's side can this term.

"Today we played as a team," Lewandowski told Movistar post-match. "It doesn't matter who scores.. Me, Rapha, Lamine... We all score for Barcelona and that's what matters."

Raphinha, meanwhile, added: "I can't say we're in the semi finals. There's still another game left. It's always difficult. The next match will be very different. In front of their fans they will be a different team with a lot of quality."

Flick and Lewandowski shared that sentiment, with the Pole saying: "It doesn't matter if we scored four goals today. We have to play at the same level or better in Germany. We have to be ready."

Boss Flick reiterated: "Never, we can never think we have already qualified. You never know what can happen. Football is a crazy sport. We have to play exactly like we did today in Dortmund. They're a very good team, but we trust ourselves."

