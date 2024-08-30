Poultry farmers are lamenting the effect the ongoing drought in Ghana's northern sector will have on their businesses

According to the farmers, the shortage of grains as a result of the drought will cause the price of feed to skyrocket

The Chairperson of the Greater Accra Poultry Farmers Association of Ghana, Gifty Rodor, has urged the government to come to their aid

The ongoing dry spell in Ghana’s northern sector is threatening various agricultural industries in the country.

The latest to be hit by the phenomenon are poultry farmers.

Poultry farmers say the drought in the north will devastate their businesses if not addressed.

The poultry farmers say the drought has led to a significant shortage of grains, affecting their animal feed supply.

The farmers say most are left with feed that will only last until the end of September 2024.

The Chairperson of the Greater Accra Poultry Farmers Association of Ghana, Gifty Rodor, told JoyNews that the sharp rise in feed cost due to the looming shortage will cause some farmers to lose their birds.

She noted that farmers were already battling with the high feed cost due to the high cost of grains.

She said that with the looming shortage, the cost of grains will skyrocket, which will be detrimental to farmers.

Gifty Rodor urged the government to quickly come to their aid to support the sustenance of the poultry industry.

She stated that previous droughts and price increases had contributed to the decline of the poultry industry and the rise in Ghana’s import of frozen chicken.

She disclosed that her outfit has written to the Agricultural Ministry explaining their situation and seeking immediate support.

Finance Minister request GH₵500 from parliament

The Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has requested that the parliament approve the disbursement of GH₵500 million from the Contingency Fund.

The GH₵500 million disbursement is part of the government’s emergency response to the ongoing drought in the country's northern half, which is threatening the country's food security.

The request follows President Akufo-Addo’s directive to the Finance Ministry to raise GH₵8 billion as a relief package for drought-hit farmers.

In a letter to parliament’s Finance Committee, the minister stated that the government cannot reallocate funds from existing budget allocations in the 2024 budget to address the unforeseen expenditures occasioned by the dry spell.

Government bans grain export

YEN.com.gh reported that the government has banned the export of grains like rice, maize, and soy due to the ongoing dry spell that has affected the country's northern regions.

Citi News reported that the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, announced this decision during a press briefing on Monday, August 27.

During the briefing, he explained that the ban was to ensure the availability of crops for the domestic market.

He urged those with grain stocks to contact district directors, aggregators, and the crops directorate nationwide if they are interested in selling.

