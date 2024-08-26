Ghana Drought: Government Bans Export Of Grains With Immediate Effect
- The government has imposed a ban on the export of grains due to the ongoing drought in northern Ghana
- Minister of Food and Agriculture Bryan Acheampong announced the ban during a press briefing
- The minister explained that the ban is to ensure the availability of crops for the domestic market
The government has imposed a ban on the export of grains due to the ongoing dry spell affecting the northern regions of the country.
Citi News reported that the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, announced this decision during a press briefing on Monday, August 27.
During the briefing, he explained that the ban was to ensure the availability of crops for the domestic market.
He urged those with grain stocks to reach out to district directors, aggregators, and the crops directorate across the country if they are interested in selling.
“Any farmer with stock and interested in selling should contact our district directors across the country, our district aggregators, or the directorate of crops, MoFA."
Ghana and Ukraine to establish food hub
YEN.com.gh reported that Ukraine is planning to partner with Ghana for the construction of a logistics hub for food storage.
The hub would boost food security by allowing the storage of quality grain, promoting predictability of sales and stabilising food prices.
Ukraine's food minister, Mykola Solskyi, has made similar proposals to Nigeria and Senegal, two other West African countries, as his country deepens agriculture and trade ties.
