A Ghanaian man has excitedly posted a video showing how much fun he had at the Easter festival held at Kwahu

The video showed him paragliding after jumping off the edge of a cliff, much to the amazement of many onlookers

Several Ghanaians found the experience frightening and took to the post's comment section to express themselves

A Ghanaian man with the TikTok handle @mariokakan0 stunned many Ghanaians when he shared a video of his paragliding experience at Kwahu during the Easter celebration.

The video showed the young man running down the edge of a cliff with a parachute and taking off into the air as he paraglided over the Kwahu landscape.

Kwahu is a popular tourist destination during the Easter celebrations, with many travelling from far and near to engage in outdoor activities such as paragliding, hiking, carnivals and street jams.

Ghanaians react to the man's paragliding video

Many Ghanaians were impressed by the man's bravery while sharing that they would never embark on an adventure like that. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

QuelzGh said:

My village people cannot allow me to do this! Even plane sef, they want to bring it down and this rope. Kpakam, they will turn it.

ALL MONEY IN commented:

Mad oo. I can’t risk my life for fun. Never! if it doesn’t involve money, I’m not getting on that!! Anyway good luck.

Salomon T-Bay asked:

Man wanted to change his mind at the last minute?

DE ROYAL KING enquired:

So my question is, how do you come up again after going down?

@hassan opined:

It can never be me when witches in Ghana are watching us

Kwahu Easter festivities were cancelled due to Coronavirus

YEN.com.gh earlier wrote about when Kwahu Easter festivities were cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, the chiefs and traditional leaders of Kwahu cancelled all events related to the Kwahu Easter celebrations. All public events were cancelled by the traditional authorities, except the Akwasidae festival, which was held indoors and not given a grand commemoration.

Source: YEN.com.gh