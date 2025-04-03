Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong, in a video, exchanged banter during their recent public encounter

They attended an NPP caucus meeting at the Rock City Hotel in the Kwahu-Nkwatia mountains on April 2, 2025

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo also attended the event to discuss the party's future and strategise for 2028 polls

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong had a public encounter during the New Patriotic Party's caucus meeting on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

The minority caucus in Parliament, along with prominent members of the NPP, including former President William Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Dr Bawumia, and Kennedy Agyapong, were in attendance for the meeting.

The NPP bigwigs met at the Member of Parliament of Abetifi constituency in the Eastern Region and the former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong's Rock City Hotel in the Kwahu-Nkwatia mountains to discuss the party's future and strategise for the 2028 general elections.

In a video shared by popular blogger Sika Official, Dr Bawumia and Agyapong were spotted shaking hands and engaging in a friendly conversation on the premises of the hotel.

The two high-profile members of the NPP burst into laughter as they exchanged banter with another colleague before the meeting began inside the hotel.

The interaction between Dr Bawumia and Agyapong comes as the two notable politicians have been tipped as favourites to become flagbearers and represent the New Patriotic Party in its attempt to reclaim power from the New Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2028 general elections.

Both politicians were involved in a fierce race for the flagbearer role during the NPP's primaries before the 2024 elections.

Dr Bawumia eventually secured the victory during the contest, with the former Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency later throwing his support behind the former Vice President during his battle against President John Mahama in the 2024 general elections.

Recently, Dr Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong visited the Adum PZ market in the Ashanti Region to commiserate with the traders affected by the fire incident and make significant donations, in what some experts have described as political moves by the two NPP bigwigs as they begin the groundwork in their quest to become President of Ghana in 2028.

Below is the video of Dr Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong vibing in public:

Bawumia and Kennedy's public interaction stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

blaqguy14 wrote:

"Going to discuss how long they will stay in opposition cos there’s no coming back."

natibosca commented:

"They are laughing at us."

nanaadaboh said:

"So they held a meeting with Nana Addo? These people paaaa."

staysgalley commented:

"The way the country is going, we dey like am like that wai, so they shouldn’t worry themselves."

Kennedy Agyapong presents rice to Muslim communities

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong donated to the Muslim faithful in Madina for Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a video, the former Assin Central constituency MP supervised the handing over of food items such as rice.

Ghanaians took to social media to commend Agyapong for making Eid-ul-Fitr more memorable for Muslims.

