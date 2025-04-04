The Italian manager of Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti is facing a significant alleged tax fraud case in Spain

Prosecutors are demanding imprisonment sentence of more than four years for the former AC Milan and Chelsea boss

Real Madrid and Ancelotti are preparing a crucial UEFA Champions League match against Arsenal next week

Celebrated football manager Carlo Ancelotti has been embroiled in a legal battle in Spain regarding alleged tax fraud.

The Carlo Ancelotti tax case, which centers on accusations that he concealed income from the Spanish tax authorities, reached a significant milestone this past Thursday. Public prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of four years and nine months for the Italian coach.

The charges relate to income from image rights during the years 2014 and 2015, which Ancelotti allegedly failed to declare to tax officials while he head coach of Real Madrid with who Kylian Mbappe wants to win an unprecedented treble in the 2024/25 season.

The Allegations against Carlo Ancelotti

At the heart of the case is the claim that Ancelotti hid over one million euros from the Spanish tax office. This sum, according to prosecutors, was linked to sources beyond his salary as a football manager, specifically income generated from image rights.

Image rights are often used by high-profile individuals, including footballers and managers, to earn additional income from sponsorships, endorsements, and other media-related opportunities.

The charges are related to two particular years, 2014 and 2015, when Ancelotti was at the helm of Real Madrid. Public prosecutors have contended that he deliberately misrepresented his financial dealings, leading to the alleged concealment of this income from the tax authorities.

As a result, they are demanding a substantial sentence in an effort to hold Ancelotti accountable for the alleged wrongdoing.

A Matter of misunderstanding

Ancelotti’s legal team, however, has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. Carlos Zabala, the lawyer representing the Italian coach, has argued that Ancelotti did not fully understand the nature of the documents he signed.

The defense insists that any discrepancies in Ancelotti’s financial declarations were unintentional, resulting from a lack of comprehension rather than deliberate evasion.

Zabala has further emphasized that Ancelotti has cooperated fully with Spanish tax authorities and has worked to rectify any mistakes once they were brought to his attention. This claim of misunderstanding, if accepted by the court, could potentially reduce the severity of the charges or even result in a more lenient outcome.

Image rights in modern football

Image rights have become an integral part of footballers' and managers' earning potential, particularly among the elite. Footballers, managers, and other prominent figures in the sport often negotiate separate contracts to exploit their public image for commercial gain.

This can include endorsements, licensing deals, and other business ventures that are distinct from their primary salaries.

Impact on Ancelotti’s reputation

Regardless of the trial's outcome, this Carrlo Ancelotti tax case in Spain has the potential to affect his reputation. While he is widely respected for his managerial success—having won multiple league titles and prestigious trophies with clubs like AC Milan, Chelsea, and Real Madrid, the tax fraud allegations cast a shadow over his off-field dealings.

Even if the charges are ultimately dismissed or reduced, the public nature of the trial could tarnish his image, at least temporarily.

