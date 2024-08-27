The Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, disclosed that the government has allocated GH¢8 billion to provide relief for drought-hit farmers

Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, the Finance Minister, has said the government has allocated GH¢8 billion to provide relief and mitigative measures to farmers affected by the ongoing drought in the northern half of Ghana.

He noted that while the support may not entirely neutralise the drought's impact, it would help stabilise the situation.

The Finance Ministry says it would provide drought-hit farmers with cash transfers and farming implements.

He stated that the government is currently working on raising approximately $500 million to fund the crisis response programme.

Dr Amin Adam disclosed that the package would include cash transfers and the distribution of food and other essential items to affected farmers.

A technical team comprising the Ministries of Finance and Food and Agriculture will supervise the distribution of the packages to ensure transparency and fairness.

Dr Amin Adam further stated that the funding package for the farmers will come from the contingency fund and development partners.

He disclosed that GH¢2.5 billion will be sourced from the contingency fund and GH¢2.4 billion from the World Bank.

He said the World Bank’s fund will be used for the cash transfers and the provision of farming inputs.

What is happening in northern Ghana?

Northern Ghana is facing a severe drought, generating widespread concern about food security.

Hundreds of farmers in Ghana’s northern sector are counting their losses. A lack of rain over two months has stunted crops and withered them, dimming hopes of a successful harvest.

The drought has badly hit rice, maize, groundnut and millet crops.

The situation has led to a sharp drop in food production and concerns about a potential food shortage and a looming famine.

Farmers who spoke to Channel One TV expressed concern that it may be too late to remedy the situation as the rains have been delayed too long.

They explained that ideally, they were supposed to have started harvesting their crops this month; however, due to the drought, their crops have been unable to grow.

The farmers say the situation has left them hopeless.

Government bans grain export

YEN.com.gh reported that the government has banned the export of grains due to the ongoing dry spell affecting the country's northern regions.

Citi News reported that the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, announced this decision during a press briefing on Monday, August 27.

During the briefing, he explained that the ban was to ensure the availability of crops for the domestic market.

He urged those with grain stocks to contact district directors, aggregators, and the crops directorate nationwide if they are interested in selling.

