A Ghanaian man, Texas Moro, has staged a one-man protest against the passage of the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill

He highlighted the hypocrisy being exhibited by Ghana's clergy concerning their unwavering support for the passage of the bill

He urged Akufo-Addo to consider several amendments to the bill should he decide to assent to it

A Ghanaian human rights advocate, Texas Kadir Moro, has staged a one-man protest against parliament's passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

Clad in only a pair of pink-coloured boxers and holding up a cross-shaped placard, he began his march from the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra, ending at the Independence Square.

Human rights advocates have warned about the far-reaching implications of the anti-LGBT bill.

Source: Getty Images

Policemen escorted him through the principal streets of Accra as he protested.

In his address to the media, Texas Moro highlighted the hypocrisy of clergymen and other religious extremists in pushing for the anti-LGBTQ+ bill’s passage while ignoring other practices that are also considered sinful by their various religious groups.

Quoting texts from both the Qur’an and the Bible, he stressed that both religions condemn fornication and adultery as sins and yet these people who engage in these acts do not face the kind of hate homosexuals do.

He noted that just as fornicators and adulterers are not jailed for their choices, the same should be applied to homosexuals as well.

He urged leniency from the government on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community.

According to Moro, he intends on undertaking another demonstration in Kumasi on April 30 and a massive one in Accra on June 4.

He urged President Akufo-Addo to consider amending the bill to ensure fair treatment and respect for the rights of all individuals, particularly the community that will be affected by it if he assents.

Parliament unanimously passes anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Ghana's parliament passed the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill in a unanimous voice vote following a private member's motion in 2021.

The bill passed on February 28, 2024, seeks to jail persons who identify as LGBTQ+ or engage in same-sex acts for a minimum of three months and a maximum of three years.

Open allies of the LGBTQ+ such as donors, activists, or promoters, could be jailed between a minimum of three months and a maximum of six months in jail.

Before a recent amendment, any LGBTQ+ allies faced a minimum of five years in prison.

Human rights activists have cautioned that the bill will violate the fundamental human rights of Ghanaians.

Akufo-Addo stalls assenting to anti-LGBTQ+ bill

YEN.com.gh has reported that President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has indicated he will not assent to the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

The president explained that he would wait for the Supreme Court to pass judgment on lawsuits challenging the bill.

Akufo-Addo spoke on the matter to members of the diplomatic corps at a New Year greetings event.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh