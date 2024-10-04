A medical doctor has filed a petition at the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) seeking the sanctioning of the Effiduase-Asokore MP, Dr Ayew Afriyie

Dr Ayeh who filed the petition said the utterances of the MP, a medical doctor, is likely to bring the GMA to disrepute

He has urged the GMA to take swift actions against the Effiduase Asokore MP to send a strong signal to other doctors

A medical doctor has petitioned the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) to haul the Effduase Asokore Member of Parliament before its disciplinary committee and sanction him.

The petition is in response to comments made by Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie, who seemingly supported the ongoing galamsey menace and dismissed calls for a nationwide ban on small-scale mining.

The petitioner says Dr Ayew Afriyie's comments could bring the GMA into disrepute.

Source: UGC

According to the petitioner, Dr (Med) Samuel Ayeh, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie’s statements contradict the association's common position against illegal mining.

He urged the GMA to haul the MP, who is also a member of the association before the disciplinary committee to answer for his comments on the political campaign podium.

He added that the MP must also be sanctioned severely to serve a strong signal of the association’s unwavering commitment to the anti-galamsey struggle.

He said severe sanctions would deter other medical practitioners from sacrificing their ethical standards for political campaigns.

Health implications of galamsey

The effects of galamsey are most felt in mining communities where miners and other community members have started reporting several mining-related diseases.

The GMA reported that it had noticed an uptick in kidney-related diseases, skin conditions, and birth deformities, among other things, in galamsey-affected areas.

The GMA had noted a direct correlation between the diseases and the galamsey activities and thus supported calls for a complete ban on illegal mining.

Dr Ayeh emphasised that Dr Afriyie, a medical doctor, should have been aware of the phenomenon and not have made that statement.

He said that if the GMA fails to hold Dr Afriyie accountable for his comments and sanction him appropriately, the organisation will be brought into disrepute.

"This is about protecting the integrity of the medical profession in Ghana," Dr. Ayeh said.

NPP MP blames media for misreporting

YEN.com.gh reported that the MP for Effiduase-Asokore has said the media misreported his statement on the ban on galamsey.

Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie accused TV3 of doctoring their video of his speech to send a wrong message to citizens.

He argued that a total ban on small-scale mining would be unfair to miners operating responsibly, hence his opposition to it.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh