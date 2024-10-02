Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the Alliance for Revolutionary Change presidential candidate, said his future government would impose a life sentence on galamsey operators

He said the current 10-year imprisonment regime is not punitive enough to deter others from joining the illicit activity

He also said that his government would ensure that all damaged lands and water bodies are restored

The Alliance for Revolutionary Change presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen, has advocated for the imposition of life sentences on persons caught engaging in illegal mining.

According to him, harsher sentences are needed to deter others from destroying Ghana’s natural environment.

Alan Kyerematen says the current 10-year prison sentence for illegal mining is not deterrent enough.

Source: Getty Images

Alan Kyerematen said this at an encounter at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) in Accra on October 1, 2024.

He argued that the 10-year prison sentence for illegal miners is not deterrent enough as more young Ghanaians are seen engaging in galamsey.

Aside from his calls for stronger punitive measures against illegal miners, Alan also said his future government would introduce state-of-the-art technology to help restore polluted water bodies.

According to him, reversing the damage done by these illegal miners is at the core of his broader environmental protection agenda.

He also intends to enforce mining laws to ensure mining is done responsibly and sustainably.

Alan noted that a firmer stance on galamsey would preserve Ghana’s natural resources for future generations.

He urged Ghanaians to give him the nod in the upcoming December polls for his administration to deliver a safer and cleaner environment

Alan calls for release of anti-galamsey protesters

Meanwhile, Alan Kyerematen has joined calls to release the anti-galamsey protesters.

Alan, in a fiery address at the Ghana International Press Centre on Sunday, September 29, 2024, described the arrests and treatment of the protesters as unlawful and unconstitutional.

According to Kyerematen, the protesters have been unfairly charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and unlawful assembly despite their exercising their constitutional rights to protest.

He condemned the Ghana Police Service’s handling of the protest and their post-arrest treatment of protesters.

He also questioned the Accra Circuit Court’s decision to refuse the protesters bail despite the misdemeanour charges they were facing.

He said the judiciary abused its judicial discretion in the matter and has called for a review of the court’s decision.

Alan denies being responsible for Ghana’s woes

YEN.com.gh reported that the Movement For Change's Founder, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has dismissed claims he is responsible for the country's economic woes.

According to him, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's assertion that the Cabinet Economic Committee chaired by Kyerematen had more power than Dr Bawumia's EMT is false.

He said the NPP is merely trying to absolve their flagbearer from the criticisms he has been facing due to his role as EMT chair.

