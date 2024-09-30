Dr Ayew Afriyie, the Member of Parliament for Effiduase Asokore, has been at the receiving end of some severe criticism following his comments about galamsey

Some netizens have described his comments as demonstrating the collaboration of the government in the illegal mining menace that plagues the country

The NPP MP said his party would never ban galamsey operators and dismissed the recent anti-galamsey protests

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Member of Parliament for Effiduase Asokore, Dr Ayew Afriyie, has been facing severe backlash for comments he made over the weekend.

Dr Afryie, Dr Bawumia's Middle Belt Campaign Coordinator, said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would never ban galamsey.

Dr Ayew Afriyie faces severe backlash after his recent comment on galamsey at an NPP rally. Source: Starr FM

Source: UGC

He said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has ramped up calls for banning galamsey and small-scale mining in the country because it wants the NPP to lose votes in the mining communities.

He said the NPP would not undermine its electoral fortunes by attacking its largest support base — the mining communities.

Dr Afriyie also accused the NDC of allegedly importing foreigners from Togo into the country to mine in water bodies at Oda and other parts of the country.

He said Ghanaians should blame the NDC for destroying the country’s rivers and hold them accountable.

Netizens react to MPs comment

His comments displeased many Ghanaians, who felt it was wrong for an MP to dismiss calls for an end to galamsey.

Many on social media stated that his support for galamsey on such an important platform as the NPP campaign platform demonstrated the government’s complicity in the ongoing menace.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few comments from social media reacting to his speech.

@views09 commented:

"They keep on prioritizing the party’s interest over the country. If not politics why would a whole Medical doctor talk like this?. These people don’t respect us at all, 7th December will decide"

@MaameAmaAdoma commented:

"This is just evil 😮"

@Gh007Minato commented:

"De recklessness , arrogance and lies in his speech is worrying . So if u claim it’s all de NDC why doesn’t ur gov arrest them . NPP really have sick n poor thinking men."

@Briscohood commented:

"Herh!! So Ghanaians will still choose these people as their leaders. It’s sad cos as a leader , this is not the way to address a national issue. Dumb a$$ statement !!"

GJA president condemns anti-galamsey protesters' arrest

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Albert Kwabena Dwunfour, the president of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), condemned the remand of anti-galamsey protesters.

The GJA president noted that while there were excesses at the demonstration, the two-week remanding of the protesters was too extreme.

He appealed to the Nana Akuffo-Addo-led government, the Ghana Police Service, and the Judiciary to release the arrested protesters immediately.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh