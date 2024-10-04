Stonebwoy has thrown his weight behind the anti-galamsey protesters and the three-day protests going on in Accra

Taking to X, the Ghanaian musician sent a message to the government to put in proper measures to stop the scourge

The three-day protests against galamsey are also seeking the release of protesters arrested at an earlier demonstration

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has publicly supported the ongoing 'Stop Galamsey Now' and 'Free The Citizens' protests happening in Accra.

The three-day demonstrations aim to fight illegal mining, also known as galamsey, and demand the release of Democracy Hub protesters arrested during a previous demonstration last week.

In a post on social media platform X, Stonebwoy called on the country's leadership to take decisive action against galamsey.

He urged current and future leaders to present clear, detailed plans to tackle the issue and commit to resolving the environmental damage caused by illegal mining.

"As we touch the streets to advocate for the better. As we walk in the spirit footsteps of the Great ancestors that led us to freedom once upon a time. May our blood sweat and tears not remain vain… So we implore Gov’t or leadership ( incoming or outgoing ) to Just validate our struggles by showing detailed plans on how to tackle the very pressing issues, such as “GALAMSEY” that face us as Ghanaians and RIGIDLY COMMIT to it. Not forgetting the deplorable state of the korle bu mortuary, amongst many others."

The protests are not only focused on stopping galamsey but also highlight other problems facing Ghanaians.

Protesters are demanding improvements in areas like healthcare infrastructure.

Stonebwoy, in his post, highlighted the poor condition of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital as one example.

Protesters jam to music at protest grounds

The protesters were fighting against a severe issue, but that did not stop them from having some fun in the process.

YEN.com.gh reported that in a video that was trending online, protesters danced to a rendition of Oboy CH's hit song.

The video sparked mixed reactions as opinions varied after the first day of a protest about the many serious issues.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

