The MP for Effiduase-Asokore has said his statement on the ban on galamsey was misreported by the media

Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie accused TV3 of doctoring their video of his speech to send a wrong message to citizens

He claimed his argument was that a total ban on small-scale mining was unfair to miners operating responsibly

The Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore said his statement on illegal mining has been misrepresented in the media.

Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie faced severe backlash after stating the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government had no plans to ban galamsey.

Effiduase Asokore MP Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie says TV3 truncated what he said in their video, misreporting what he said. Source: Starr FM

Source: UGC

During a September 27, 2024, campaign event, Dr Afriyie said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) wanted the NPP to lose power, hence their calls for a ban on galamsey to undermine the NPP’s electoral fortunes.

He also accused the NDC of importing Togolese nationals into the country to mine on water bodies and other unauthorised places to incite anger against small-scale mining operators.

However, after the video sparked controversy, with some social media users stating that his utterances reflected the government’s collaboration in destroying the country’s water bodies and forests, the MP said his statement was taken out of context.

He told Citi FM that the video of his speech did not show his complete statement.

He said TV3 had truncated the video, depriving it of the more nuanced argument he was making against calls for a total ban on small-scale mining in Ghana.

Dr Afriyie explained that he had been advocating for responsible and sustainable small-scale mining and said banning it could affect the livelihoods of communities that depend on it for survival.

He admitted that while there are irresponsible small-scale miners, a total ban on small-scale mining would unfairly affect miners who have been adherent to the country’s mining laws.

He said that to ensure fairness, the future NPP government would enforce the laws to eradicate irresponsible miners and allow responsible small-scale miners to continue their operations rather than calling for a total ban.

Opoku-Agyemang says galamsey won’t be banned

Meanwhile, the NDC running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has assured illegal miners her government would protect their livelihoods.

She said her party was committed to ensuring that illegal miners maintained their source of income and continued to operate, albeit sustainably and within legal remits.

She made the remarks at an NDC campaign rally in Amenfi Central in the Western Region, where she outdoored the parliamentary candidate for the area, Joana Cudjoe, who has been tagged on social media as a galamsey kingpin in the area.

Organised labour protest against galamsey

YEN.com.gh also reported that organised labour has threatened a nationwide strike if decisive action is not taken to address galamsey.

The Trades Union Congress has demanded that the government declare a state of emergency in all areas affected by illegal mining.

There has been renewed pressure on Ghana's ruling party to stem the effects of illegal mining, with the 2024 general elections looming.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh