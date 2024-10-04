A young Ghanaian man who joined the #FreetheCitizens and #StopGalamseyNow protest had to profess his admiration for a beautiful police officer

The young man, while on the march from Okponglo to Black Stars Square, disturbed the ears of the policewoman with many flowery words

Many who chanced on the video online shared their views, with some urging the young man to stay focused for the course of the demonstration

Hundreds of Ghanaian youth have thronged the streets to protest against illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey, and also demand the release of some 53 protesters.

Amid the chants and calls for action during the #StopGalamseyNow protest on Thursday, October 3, 2024, a young Ghanaian man made a bold move on a female police officer.

A bold anti-galamsey protester attempts to woo a beautiful police officer. Photo credit: @frimps_98/TikTok & @__theSeyram/X.

In a trending TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the unidentified young man was captured attempting to woo the beautiful police officer.

While marching from Okponglo to Black Stars Square, he bombarded the police officer with flowery words, admiring her appearance.

Although his actions seemed somewhat discomforting to the female officer, she remained calm throughout the march.

At some point in the journey, the police officer, wearing an infectious smile, was spotted gesturing to the young man to stop and allow her to concentrate on her assignment for the day.

"Eii my Genda always disgrace me. They forget what took them there mpo. Nyash power by security personnel," the caption of the trending video read.

Ghanaians react to protester wooing policewoman

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from Ghanaians to the trending video.

@RonHaks Bespoke Garments said:

"People we send dem make them go deliver warna message go follow nyash."

@Sally also said:

"this one was sent to distract the boys."

@Evababs commented:

"I thought they were demonstrating eiiii Ghana."

@parto also commented:

"See someone way dey fight galamsey fight. you dey look at office nyash."

Physically challenged man joins anti-galamsey protest

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that a physically challenged man joined the anti-galamsey protest.

Sitting in a wheelchair, the man held a placard which urged his fellow Ghanaians to stand up for their rights.

The protest seeks to highlight the havoc the activities of illegal miners are causing to Ghana's water bodies.

