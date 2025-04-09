Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey shared his excitement after inspiring Arsenal to a rare win over Real Madrid

The Ghanaian international lasted the entire duration of the UEFA Champions League clash at the Emirates Stadium

Partey and his teammates will travel to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium next week for the second leg of the quarter-final

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey reacted to Arsenal's outstanding performance against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

The English giants thumped the European champions 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, April 8, to take a commanding lead to Bernabeu next week.

Partey was by far one of the best players on the pitch for the Gunners, starring in the midfield alongside Martin Odegaard and brace scorer Declan Rice.

Thomas Partey shares excitement after Arsenal defeated Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg. Photo: Stuart MacFalane

Source: Getty Images

Rice netted a brace of free kicks before a late strike from Mikel Merino sealed victory for Arsenal.

After the game, Partey posted on Instagram: "What a night."

The Ghanaian, who was rested over the weekend for the game against Everton, lasted the entire duration of the UCL first-leg game.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder will play a huge role for the English club when they travel to Madrid next week for the second leg.

This season, Partey has made 44 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals and delivering three assists.

Arteta proud of players after UCL victory

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed delight with the performance of the team, stating how proud he was of the players.

He said at the post-match presser:

"I'm very proud, we had a very complete and big performance collectively and you need that in the organisation and what we had to do to dominate the game and to create Madrid problems.

"This night is about all two factors, one is the atmosphere that we created 15 minutes before kick-off is something I haven't seen before, so playing with that energy, with that commitment with your crowd makes a huge difference.

"And then magic moments, individual moments that decide all matches and the first two goals of Declan sums up the night."

Rice reflects on Champions League brace heroics

Meanwhile, two-goal hero Declan Rice disclosed that he would have to re-watch the game after scoring a brace of free kicks, the first in his career.

Declan Rice celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Photo: Stuart MacFalane.

Source: Getty Images

He said that he was speechless about his milestone:

“This is the quarter-final and we know how much this night meant. It's a really historic night for the club. I'm so happy. [The free kicks] were really good.

To be honest with you, I'm not used to all of this praise and media and just people saying how good the free kicks were! I've seen them back a few times now but I think I'll be up watching it all night. It's an incredible moment, I can't believe it."

Fans beg Arsenal to give Partey contract

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal fans urged the club to hand midfielder Partey a contract after his performances this season.

The Black Stars midfielder is in the final months of his deal with the club and could leave as a free agent in June when his deal expires.

Partey has been pivotal for the Gunners this season and produced a masterful display against Real Madrid in the UCL quarter-final game.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh