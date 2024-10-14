Former Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said his caucus intends to compel some Majority MPs to vacate seats in parliament

He was referring to some NPP MPs who had lost their constituency seats and had decided to run for parliament as independents

Iddrisu said these MPs' continuous stays in the chamber infringed on Article 97(1)(g) of the constitution and needed remedying

Former Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has announced his caucus’ intention to demand the expulsion of some MPs from the Majority side from parliament.

Iddrisu stated that their continuous stay in parliament infringed on Article 97 (1)(g) of the constitution.

Haruna Iddrisu says the continuous stay of NPP MPs who have decided to seek re-election as independents infringes Article 97(1)(g).

Article 97 (1)(g) stipulates that an MP shall vacate his seat if he leaves the party of which he was a member at the time of his election to parliament, to join another party, or seeks to remain in parliament as an independent member.

His statement was in response to four members from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) declaring their intention to seek re-election as independent candidates after losing their constituency elections.

Those likely to be affected by the invocation of Article 97 (1)(g) include the Member of Parliament for Agona West, Cynthia Morrison and two other MPs.

If the Minority succeeds in expelling the MPs, it would likely affect the ruling NPP membership’s strength in the chamber until fresh elections are held in the affected constituencies to fill the vacancies.

NPP to engage Cynthia Morrison

Meanwhile, the NPP said it would soon engage Member of Parliament for Agona West, Cynthia Morrison, on her decision to contest the 2024 parliamentary elections as an independent candidate.

Cynthia Morrison’s decision followed her defeat in the Agona West NPP parliamentary primaries.

According to her, the decision to run as an independent candidate is rooted in her commitment to Agona's development and has nothing to do with the NPP-NDC duopoly.

She urged her supporters to rally behind her as she embarked on the political venture independently.

However, in reaction to Cynthia Morrison’s decision, the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, said the party would contact her to rescind her decision.

He said the party is dedicated to presenting a united front to ensure electoral success in 2024, fulfilling its mantra of breaking the eight.

Frimpong said it was thus important to bring all those attempting to run as independent candidates back into the party’s fold to increase the chances of winning the 2024 elections.

Cynthia Morrison faces court injunction

YEN.com.gh reported that a District Magistrate Court in Agona Swedru has made a order on the electoral process for the Agona West election.

The court ordered Morrison, currently an MP on the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) ticket, not to make any moves regarding the nomination process.

Adom News reported that the court also restrained the Electoral Commission from proceeding with her nomination as an independent candidate.

