Football fans have already declared FC Barcelona as the 'best club' in the world following their impressive win in the Champions League

The Catalan giants brushed aside Dortmund with minimum fuss, recording a 4-0 win in the first leg of their quarter-final match-up

Having booked a spot in the Copa del Rey final and leading the La Liga table, Barca are on course to win the treble this season

FC Barcelona sent a clear and distinct message through Europe with a commanding display against Borussia Dortmund, prompting fans to crown them the “best team in the world.”

The Spanish side ran riot in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash, making a bold statement in Europe's premier club competition.

Ruthless Barcelona dismantle Dortmund

The match at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys saw Hansi Flick’s men dismantle the Bundesliga outfit with ruthless precision.

Robert Lewandowski struck twice, while teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and Brazilian winger Raphinha also found the net, handing the Catalans a 4-0 advantage heading into the reverse leg in Germany, per Goal.

From the opening whistle, Barcelona asserted dominance.

Their positional structure was crisp, pressing coordinated, and attacking transitions fluid—hallmarks of a team peaking at the right moment.

Flick’s tactical discipline has breathed new life into a side that now combines possession-based control with vertical incision.

Barcelona's flawless march in 2025

With this emphatic win, the Blaugrana extended their unbeaten run in 2025 to 23 games across all competitions, racking up 19 victories and four draws, per UEFA.com.

Notably, they’ve never lost to Dortmund in six meetings in European competition (four wins, two draws) and have now equalled their most comprehensive win in a continental quarter-final.

The club’s resurgence isn’t confined to Europe.

Domestically, they sit atop La Liga with a four-point cushion and are set for a Copa del Rey final showdown against eternal rivals Real Madrid—raising hopes of a potential treble.

Fans hail Barcelona

Following their demolition of Dortmund, supporters were quick to heap praise on social media, hailing Barcelona as the finest club on the planet:

@MagicalPep declared:

“The best team in the world. We are winning the Champions League this season. Bookmark it.”

@DavidPattt added:

“We’re literally the best club in the world 💙❤️”

@nuradeeeen echoed:

“The best club in the world. This is how we win comfortably 💙❤️”

@Desmund_Oris beamed:

“Barcelona is inevitable. What a team. What a performance.”

@LilyRose_Sol concluded:

“Barca will win the UCL this year, they're at their peak.”

With momentum, belief, and form on their side, Barcelona are not just dreaming—they’re making believers out of football lovers around the world.

As Flick’s philosophy continues to unfold, Europe may be witnessing the reawakening of a dynasty.

Raphinha equals Messi's record

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Raphinha equalled an impressive feat once held by Lionel Messi as Barcelona edged closer to a Champions League semi-final berth.

The Brazilian winger’s goal and assist against Dortmund brought his total to 19 direct goal contributions in this season’s UCL—matching Messi’s 2011/12 tally.

